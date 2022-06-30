Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in Josh McDaniels' offense?

Jun 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

John Mottashed from California asks:

"With the new addition of Davante Adams and a diverse back field with Jacobs and Drake, what role with Hunter Renfrow play? Is he still a slot receiver?"

Hunter Renfrow's role as "The Slot Machine" is definitely not in jeopardy.

With everything you've mentioned John, Renfrow is actually in a place to potentially elevate his game this season. Putting him next to Davante Adams and Darren Waller will give him ample one-on-one opportunities to do his thing in the slot. Josh McDaniels' system has historically been kind to slot receivers as well – look at Wes Welker and Julian Edelman, to name a few examples.

Another great thing about the pieces around Renfrow is that they're versatile as well, with Adams, Waller and Kenyan Drake all having the abilities to line up anywhere on the field. Therefore, Renfrow could even see more snaps as an wideout to go along with his slot receiver duties.

My overall observation: I'm not worried about Renfrow's role in this offense. McDaniels will find something for him, especially after locking him down for a few more years in Las Vegas with a contract extension this offseason.

Related Links

Robert Griffin from California asks:

"What's happened with Denzelle Good?"

While Denzelle Good has been seen working off to the side of the field during OTAs and minicamp, it is still unknown if or when he'll be ready to ramp things up. It's always a positive sign seeing him moving around though. He recently addressed fans on his personal Twitter account, saying that rehab has been going great and he's excited to get back in the trenches soon.

Good tore his ACL in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens last year and missed the rest of the 2021 season. He started 14 games at left guard in 2020.

Curtis Cooper from Hawaii asks:

"With two outstanding edge rushers, can we get enough QB pressure to then use a 3-4 defense?"

First, I wouldn't be so quick to slap a 3-4 label on this defense. Patrick Graham has proven to be one of the smartest defensive coordinators in the NFL today, and I doubt that he'll solely be using a 3-4 defense.

But to answer the question, the Raiders are certainly cooking up something on their defensive front. A plethora of additions have been made to the defensive front, as 11 new defensive linemen were signed or drafted this offseason. It's obvious that the Raiders' coaching staff and front office want a lot of competition at the position this Training Camp.

Out of the new additions, they did snag some interior defensive linemen who have experience getting after the quarterback. Bilal Nichols racked up eight sacks in the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears and 2022 draft selections Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr.  combined for seven sacks last season.

While Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones are proven commodity edge rushers, it will be exciting to see who sets themselves apart in between the two.

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Maxx Crosby assisting in setting the tone early for Raiders defense

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards describes what he's seen early on from the Silver and Black a few weeks away from Training Camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's the offense shaping up following mandatory minicamp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions based off what's been showcased during minicamp this past week.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First glimpses of the Fresno State reunion highlight OTAs

Raiders.com Levi Edwards answers a few questions regarding how OTAs are going for the Silver and Black.

news

Raiders Mailbag: This year's AFC West clashes could be a dogfight

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses a few of Raider Nation's questions after the 2022 schedule reveal.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First thoughts of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft class

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down what Raider Nation believes were the highlights of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: A pair of sneaky good linebackers could fall into the Raiders' lap

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards evaluates a few players who fans could see being drafted by the Silver and Black next week.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How might the Silver and Black address their defense in the draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few more questions with exactly two weeks left until the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What position could the Silver and Black target at No. 86?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan-submitted questions while looking ahead to the NFL Draft in the three weeks.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What's been your favorite move of the offseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his thoughts on some of Raider Nation's favorite moves the team has made this offseason so far.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Big decisions to make heading into free agency and the draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards evaluates who the Silver and Black might target in free agency next week.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the offseason fare for the Silver and Black?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks out the first mailbag of the 2022 offseason for Raider Nation.

Advertising