Raiders Mailbag: Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in Josh McDaniels' offense?

John Mottashed from California asks:

"With the new addition of Davante Adams and a diverse back field with Jacobs and Drake, what role with Hunter Renfrow play? Is he still a slot receiver?"

Hunter Renfrow's role as "The Slot Machine" is definitely not in jeopardy.

With everything you've mentioned John, Renfrow is actually in a place to potentially elevate his game this season. Putting him next to Davante Adams and Darren Waller will give him ample one-on-one opportunities to do his thing in the slot. Josh McDaniels' system has historically been kind to slot receivers as well – look at Wes Welker and Julian Edelman, to name a few examples.

Another great thing about the pieces around Renfrow is that they're versatile as well, with Adams, Waller and Kenyan Drake all having the abilities to line up anywhere on the field. Therefore, Renfrow could even see more snaps as an wideout to go along with his slot receiver duties.