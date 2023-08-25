Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: Who's ready for the bright lights in Dallas?

Aug 24, 2023 at 05:25 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Big Dream from Missouri asks:

"How is the battle for the defensive tackle spots going?"

It is indeed a tight battle.

From my eyes, the interior defensive line is one of the more wide open competitions, with several players making a good case to be a starter. Bilal Nichols is the only defensive tackle that started all 17 games last season, with Jerry Tillery getting a few big snaps after being picked up off waivers. Second-year players Neil Farrell Jr.  and Matthew Butler have progressed this offseason, while still actively competing for reps against free agent signings Adam Butler and John Jenkins – who both have looked superb this preseason. The competition doesn't stop there with 2023 draft picks Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera coming along well as rookies.

Holistically looking at the unit, it's anyone's job Week 1. This last preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys could determine a lot of how the defensive line looks moving forward.

Related Links

Ryan Maslyn from New York asks:

"What's the word on Malcolm Koonce? Haven't heard much about him this Training Camp."

I recently addressed the play of Koonce in our five under-the-radar players story. I agree with you Ryan. While you haven't heard a lot of people talking about him, he's looked good in camp.

I've been a fan of Koonce's game since he was drafted in 2021, and it seems he's taken a leap heading into his third season. He's plays with speed off the edge, and has a nice maturity about him off the field. I believe with another nice showing against the Cowboys on Saturday, he could lock up a rotational edge rusher role.

"[J]ust all around trying to be a better player in every sense," Koonce said earlier in Training Camp. "Even the things I was good at, trying to get better at that. Even the things I was bad at. ... brand new system after going from a different system my rookie year, so it's my second year in the same system. So, I definitely feel way more comfortable than I was."

Jeremy Storey from North Carolina asks:

"Drake Thomas is a blue-collar, high-effort player that plays bigger than he's listed (at least from what we've seen of him at NC State). How is he transitioning to this level and does he seem to, so far, look to have a good chance at making the roster?"

Drake Thomas has come a long way since signing with the team as a UDFA.

After spending the better part of a month engaged in a tight competition between himself, Luke Masterson﻿, Curtis Bolton and sixth-round pick Amari Burney﻿, Thomas has taken his game to the next level the past two weeks. The linebacker out of NC State was laser-focused in last Saturday's game against the Rams, leading the team in total tackles (10) with an 82.6 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

"He's playing amazing, especially in these games. I don't even know how to describe it, it's just Drake," said Divine Deablo. "He's running to the ball like a missile. First one to the ball and when he gets there, he's laying the boom. I love to see that from Drake."

"Drake is a guy that – he's worked hard since he got here," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday. "He's a guy who's an undersized guy, but he plays fast and physical, showed up in the kicking game last night multiple times. Made a bunch of plays on defense. He just has a knack of finding the ball, and he's a tough kid."

Training Camp Photos: 8.24.23

Get an inside look at the Raiders' 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's making the most of their reps in Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions as camp ramps up.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Taking a look at some young defenders 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defensive side of the ball with less than two weeks to the start of Training Camp. 
news

Raiders Mailbag: Which rookies are in line to make an early impact in Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions revolving around some highly anticipated rookies.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Position questions, offseason standouts and more

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with Training Camp on the horizon.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The rookies are off to the races at OTAs

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation on offseason practices.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How much depth did the Silver and Black gain in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the Raiders' 2023 draft class.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are almost on the clock

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some last-minute draft questions as the team gears up for next week in Kansas City, Missouri.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Diamonds in the rough on defense heading into the 2023 Draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards talks about who the Silver and Black could be eyeing on defense with two weeks left until the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How high in demand are offensive linemen in this draft class?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards analyzes which offensive players are most impressive in the upcoming 2023 draft.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will the Raiders choose a defensive player at No. 7?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who might the Silver and Black be looking at with their first-round pick?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards digs into who the Raiders could select on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, coming off the heels of the Scouting Combine.
Advertising