Raiders Mailbag: Who's ready for the bright lights in Dallas?

Jeremy Storey from North Carolina asks:

"Drake Thomas is a blue-collar, high-effort player that plays bigger than he's listed (at least from what we've seen of him at NC State). How is he transitioning to this level and does he seem to, so far, look to have a good chance at making the roster?"

Drake Thomas has come a long way since signing with the team as a UDFA.

After spending the better part of a month engaged in a tight competition between himself, Luke Masterson﻿, Curtis Bolton and sixth-round pick Amari Burney﻿, Thomas has taken his game to the next level the past two weeks. The linebacker out of NC State was laser-focused in last Saturday's game against the Rams, leading the team in total tackles (10) with an 82.6 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

"He's playing amazing, especially in these games. I don't even know how to describe it, it's just Drake," said Divine Deablo. "He's running to the ball like a missile. First one to the ball and when he gets there, he's laying the boom. I love to see that from Drake."