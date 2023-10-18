Raiders Mailbag: Will the offense continue feeding Michael Mayer, Zamir White the ball?

David Fairbanks asks:

"With our TE Michael Mayer seeing more targets in the Green Bay and New England games, will this continue going forward?"

Everything points to Michael Mayer seeing a higher volume moving forward.

It starts with the progression he's made as a player. The rookie tight end took his lumps in Training Camp and preseason, being introduced to competing against NFL talent on a daily basis. Despite his early trials and tribulations, he continues to be given opportunities to improve and has started four games.

After having one catch for two yards in his first four NFL games, he exploded on the scene the last two weeks, looking more like the record breaker he was at Notre Dame. Along with his evolving role in pass protection, he's gained 114 receiving yards on seven catches combined in Weeks 5 and 6. He was also nominated for the Week 6 Pepsi Rookie of the Week.