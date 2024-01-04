Maxx Crosby voted by teammates as Commitment to Excellence Award winner for third straight year

Jan 04, 2024 at 09:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Crosby_thumb_010424

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was voted by his teammates to receive the Commitment to Excellence Award, marking the third straight year that he has been bestowed the honor. The Commitment to Excellence Award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.

The honor originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award and was re-named the Commitment to Excellence Award in 2002. Here is a complete list of previous Commitment to Excellence Award winners:

Table inside Article
Year Winner
1967 Daryle Lamonica
1968 Jim Otto
1969 Willie Brown
1970 George Blanda
1971 Jim Otto
1972 Marv Hubbard
1973 Ken Stabler
1974 Ken Stabler
1975 Pete Banaszak
1976 Ken Stabler
1977 Mark van Eeghen
1978 Dave Casper
1979 Raymond Chester
1980 Ted Hendricks
1981 Rod Martin
1982 N/A
1983 Rod Martin
1984 Marcus Allen
1985 Marcus Allen
1986 Bill Pickel
1987 Marcus Allen
1988 Marcus Allen
1989 Greg Townsend
1990 Greg Townsend
1991 Ronnie Lott
1992 Marcus Allen & Terry McDaniel
1993 Tim Brown
1994 Terry McDaniel
1995 Tim Brown
1996 Jeff Hostetler & Terry McDaniel
1997 Tim Brown, Jeff George & Russell Maryland
1998 Greg Biekert
1999 Tim Brown
2000 Rich Gannon
2001 Tim Brown & Steve Wisniewski
2002 Tim Brown
2003 Jerry Rice
2004 Ronald Curry & Barry Sims
2005 Derrick Burgess
2006 Nnamdi Asomugha
2007 Justin Fargas
2008 Nnamdi Asomugha & Justin Fargas
2009 Justin Fargas & Zach Miller
2010 Rock Cartwright
2011 Rock Cartwright
2012 Jon Condo
2013 Marcel Reece
2014 Charles Woodson
2015 Charles Woodson
2016 Derek Carr
2017 Rodney Hudson
2018 Rodney Hudson
2019 Rodney Hudson
2020 Rodney Hudson
2021 Maxx Crosby
2022 Maxx Crosby
2023 Maxx Crosby
WPMOY2023_thumbnail

Vote For Crosby

Show support for Maxx Crosby as the Silver and Black's WPMOY nominee.

Vote Now

Related Content

news

Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Crosby and Cole both earn their third career Pro Bowl selections.
news

Raiders sign TE Zach Gentry

Additionally, the Raiders have placed TE Jesper Horsted on the Reserve/Injured List and waived T Justin Herron.
news

Las Vegas Raiders create holiday magic for community youth

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted their second annual Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium for over 200 youth aged 6-12 years old.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

It marks the second-straight year that Crosby has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award.
news

Raiderettes add sparkle to the holiday season

For a second straight year, Football's Fabulous Females were involved with the Henderson Winterfest Annual Parade with a themed float representing Raiderettes The Studio.
news

Silver and Black share holiday cheer with Nellis Air Force Base families

Raiders players and their significant others visited NAFB where they engaged with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays.
news

Maxx Crosby named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Crosby will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.
news

Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

The entire Raiders team hosted 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders HQ for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.
news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
news

Raiders acquire CB Jack Jones

Jones, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback, joins the Raiders after spending two seasons (2022-23) with the New England Patriots.

Latest Content

video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 18 vs. Broncos feat. Malcolm Koonce, Paul Gutierrez and Matt Millen

Jan 04, 2024

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by defensive end Malcolm Koonce, former linebacker Matt Millen and ESPN's Paul Gutierrez to preview the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 1.4.24

Jan 04, 2024

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center to prepare for their Sunday matchup against the Denver Broncos.
audio

AJ Cole's reactions to third career Pro Bowl selection | UFR

Jan 04, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with punter AJ Cole about his third career Pro Bowl selection on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 18 Injury Report

Jan 04, 2024

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
audio

Antonio Pierce looks to leave a lasting impression in the season finale | RPN

Jan 04, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the regular-season finale against the Broncos, wide receiver Davante Adams, Raider Nation and more.
video

The Violator's origin story | Raiders Morning Commute

Jan 04, 2024

Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin chats with The Violator about Raider Nation, The Shield and more.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Broncos 

Jan 04, 2024

The Raiders host the Broncos for a Week 18 matchup. 
video

Coach Pierce: 'All hands on deck' vs. Broncos

Jan 04, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the Raiders' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos, the offensive line and Raider Nation.
news

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates as Commitment to Excellence Award winner for third straight year

Jan 04, 2024

The award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.
news

Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 03, 2024

Crosby and Cole both earn their third career Pro Bowl selections.
gallery

Top Shots: Cole and Crosby selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 03, 2024

Take a look at images of Pro Bowlers AJ Cole and Maxx Crosby's 2023 seasons in the Silver and Black.
video

Davante Adams: 'Still a lot to play for'

Jan 03, 2024

Wide receiver Davante Adams talks Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and facing the Broncos in Week 18.
View All
Advertising