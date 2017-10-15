 Skip to main content
Advertising

Members Of Red Cross Honor Wildfire Victims

Oct 15, 2017 at 07:58 AM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff
101717-cross-torch-cp.JPG

The Oakland Raiders were unable to fend off the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, as the team fell just shy, losing 17-16. While the Raiders may have lost the game, a touching moment came before kickoff when there was a moment of silence held for the victims and families who have suffered due to the wildfires in Northern California. Usually, the Al Davis Memorial Torch is lit each game, but out respect for those suffering, the torch was not lit this week. Among those in attendance were members of the Red Cross.

Sights of the Game: Week 6 Gameday Entertainment

An exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

No Title
1 / 55
No Title
2 / 55
No Title
3 / 55
No Title
4 / 55
No Title
5 / 55
No Title
6 / 55
No Title
7 / 55
No Title
8 / 55
No Title
9 / 55
No Title
10 / 55
No Title
11 / 55
No Title
12 / 55
No Title
13 / 55
No Title
14 / 55
No Title
15 / 55
No Title
16 / 55
No Title
17 / 55
No Title
18 / 55
No Title
19 / 55
No Title
20 / 55
No Title
21 / 55
No Title
22 / 55
No Title
23 / 55
No Title
24 / 55
No Title
25 / 55
No Title
26 / 55
No Title
27 / 55
No Title
28 / 55
No Title
29 / 55
No Title
30 / 55
No Title
31 / 55
No Title
32 / 55
No Title
33 / 55
No Title
34 / 55
No Title
35 / 55
No Title
36 / 55
No Title
37 / 55
No Title
38 / 55
No Title
39 / 55
No Title
40 / 55
No Title
41 / 55
No Title
42 / 55
No Title
43 / 55
No Title
44 / 55
No Title
45 / 55
No Title
46 / 55
No Title
47 / 55
No Title
48 / 55
No Title
49 / 55
No Title
50 / 55
No Title
51 / 55
No Title
52 / 55
No Title
53 / 55
No Title
54 / 55
No Title
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

news

Raiders reveal upgraded draft room

Apr 17, 2026

"I think it's the best in the NFL. I don't think that's don't think that's up for discussion," GM John Spytek said.

audio

Brandon Yeargan: 'We feel really good about where we're at'

Apr 17, 2026

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are joined by Raiders Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan to discuss the 2026 NFL Draft, evaluating prospects, his collaboration with General Manager John Spytek and more.

video

Watch: Welcome to the Raiders' new draft room

Apr 17, 2026

The Silver and Black have revealed their brand new draft room for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

news

By the Numbers: The Silver and Black's draft history

Apr 17, 2026

Read through for some facts and numbers on the Raiders' draft history.

video

Watch: On the clock and on the card

Apr 17, 2026

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

news

2026 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, Raiders' draft picks and more

Apr 16, 2026

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

news

Former linebacker Matt Millen to announce Raiders' Day 2 draft picks in Pittsburgh

Apr 16, 2026

Millen, a Pennsylvania native, was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft.

audio

Raiders full seven-round mock draft!

Apr 15, 2026

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis run through a complete seven-round mock draft for the Raiders.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Should the Raiders add a wide receiver in the draft?

Apr 15, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the upcoming draft.

gallery

Photos: Raiders welcome JAG Nevada students for a career exploration panel at HQ

Apr 15, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted JAG Nevada students for a career exploration panel with Raiders staff members and a tour of Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Raiders are 'open to all options' as they prioritize assembling a complete draft class

Apr 14, 2026

John Spytek and assistant GM Brian Stark are placing as much attention to detail on their late-round draft selections as they are on No. 1 overall.

news

Gutierrez: Can you smell what Spytek is cooking?

Apr 14, 2026

While we cannot say for certain who the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick on, his name likely rhymes with…Mernando Fendoza.

View All
Advertising