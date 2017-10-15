Members Of Red Cross Honor Wildfire Victims

The Oakland Raiders were unable to fend off the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, as the team fell just shy, losing 17-16. While the Raiders may have lost the game, a touching moment came before kickoff when there was a moment of silence held for the victims and families who have suffered due to the wildfires in Northern California. Usually, the Al Davis Memorial Torch is lit each game, but out respect for those suffering, the torch was not lit this week. Among those in attendance were members of the Red Cross.