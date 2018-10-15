Oakland Raiders Coaches of the Week: Week 6

The Oakland Raiders traveled across the pond for their Week 6 matchup. Each week on Raiders.com, a coach from the Oakland and Las Vegas areas will be chosen as the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week, presented by Gatorade. Each will be awarded with a $1,000 donation to the school's football program.
Here are your two Coaches of the Week:
Las Vegas
Toby Henry, from Durango High School, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Trailblazers held their opponent to 80 total yards and scored two defensive touchdowns. The win gives the Grizzlies their 3rd consecutive win of the season (3-3). Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on www.raiders.com.
Oakland
Terry Smith, from Tennyson High School, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Lancers erased a halftime deficit to win 27-22. The win gives the Lancers their 5th win of the season (5-1). Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on www.raiders.com.