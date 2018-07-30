Oakland Raiders sign running back James Butler

Jul 30, 2018 at 01:33 PM
NAPA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed undrafted free agent RB James Butler, the club announced Monday.

Butler joins the Raiders after spending rookie mini-camp with the club this past May. Butler played one season at Iowa after transferring from Nevada, appearing in a total of 47 contests. Over his four-year career, he tallied 699 rushes for 3,712 yards and added 28 scores on the ground, while also registering 53 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns.

A native of Bloomingdale, Ill., Butler rushed 91 times for 396 yards and one touchdown as a senior for the Hawkeyes in 2017. With Nevada, he was named All-Mountain West honorable mention two times (2015-16) and earned the team's Outstanding Offensive Player Award in 2016.

