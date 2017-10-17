 Skip to main content
Advertising

Obi Melifonwu Returns To Practice For First Time Since Being Placed On Reserve/Injured List

Oct 17, 2017 at 08:59 AM
Author Image
Eddie Paskal

Former Raiders.com Contributor

It might not be draft season, but the Oakland Raiders are on the clock, granted, they have a little bit longer than 10 minutes to make this decision.

Rookie safety Obi Melifonwu returned to practice Tuesday afternoon, marking the first time he was on the field since being placed on the Reserve/Injured list September 5.

Now that the former UConn Husky is officially back to work, a 21-day clock to activate him starts ticking, although, if the Raiders brass decided they want to, Melifonwu could be promoted back to the active roster prior to the team's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

"I just took it day by day," said Melifonwu following Tuesday's practice. "Every day I got better, and it worked out, perfect timing that 'I'm back, and I'm healthy."

The Raiders second-round draft pick has seen extremely limited time on the field since joining the Silver and Black – his 22 snaps in the third week of the preseason are his first and only live reps – but as he grew healthier, and got closer and closer to his return, he didn't feel restless, just ready to get back to work.

And now that he's back out on the field, those feelings have subsided.

"Not really restless, just anxious, excited to be out there, but I'm finally out there," Melifonwu said. "I'm finally practicing, so I just feel very good."

After a quality career at UConn, Melifonwu burst onto the scene following a freakish performance at the 2017 NFL Combine, and with his ability to move around the secondary, his possible return could be a welcome one for the backend of the Raiders defense.

Melifonwu himself said that he brings a certain "versatility" to the team, so be sure to keep a close eye on his timeline over the next two weeks in particular.

"I think I'm a guy that can fit in a lot of different spots, wherever need be," Melifonwu said. "Wherever the team needs me to fit to help the team win, I'm all for it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown wants to be legendary: 'My goal is to catch Jerry Rice'

Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, and Jerry Rice set the precedent for what it means to be an Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver. Now it's Antonio Brown's turn.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick Punter Johnny Townsend

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick P Johnny Townsend, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Release Quarterback Josh Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have released Josh Johnson, the club announced Thursday.

news

Raiders Linebacker Derrick Johnson: "It's The Perfect Time To Be A Raider"

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson wants to finish his career on a high note.

news

Raiders Sign Linebacker Derrick Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have signed Derrick Johnson, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Sign Second-Round Pick Defensive Tackle P.J. Hall

The Oakland Raiders have signed second-round draft pick P.J. Hall, the club announced Sunday.

news

Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick Linebacker Azeem Victor

The Oakland Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick Azeem Victor, the club announced Saturday.

news

By The Numbers: A Look At The Raiders Free Agency Haul

Let's take a look at the accolades of some of the newest Oakland Raiders.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Latest Content

news

Raiders sign 4 players, waive 4

May 02, 2026

The Raiders made a few transactions Saturday.

news

'We're always trying to rally together': Raiders rookies embrace the grind in first minicamp

May 02, 2026

While these players are excited to begin their NFL careers, there's no lack of focus on the field.

news

Gutierrez: Accolades aside, Fernando Mendoza is still just one of the guys

May 02, 2026

After Day 2 of rookie minicamp, one thing became increasingly clear - Mendoza is just one of the guys. With a quirky and endearing sense of humor quickly picked up on by his teammates.

video

Fernando Mendoza on rookie minicamp, Coach Kubiak and more

May 02, 2026

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza discusses rookie minicamp, working with Head Coach Klint Kubiak, putting on The Shield and more.

video

Treydan Stukes: 'Ready to get to work'

May 02, 2026

Safety Treydan Stukes on his path to the NFL, reuniting with safety Dalton Johnson, his mindset and more.

video

Keyron Crawford: 'Be myself and bring everything that I have to the table'

May 02, 2026

Defensive end Keyron Crawford talks draft night, Maxx Crosby, rookie minicamp and more.

video

Trey Zuhn III: 'Play wherever they need me'

May 02, 2026

Guard Trey Zuhn III on rookie minicamp, the offensive line, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and more.

gallery

Photos: 2026 Rookie Minicamp | Day 2

May 02, 2026

View the best photos from the second day of rookie minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

video

Watch: Raiders 2026 Rookie Minicamp Highlights

May 01, 2026

Watch highlights from the Raiders' 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

gallery

Photos: 2026 Rookie Minicamp | Day 1

May 01, 2026

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from the first day of 2026 Rookie Minicamp.

news

Raiders RB Mike Washington Jr.'s ambitions come with no ceiling

May 01, 2026

"I have super high expectations of myself and I will exceed those," the Raiders' fourth-round pick said.

audio

Mike Washington Jr. won't be outworked

May 01, 2026

Paul Gutierrez is joined by running back Mike Washington Jr. to discuss becoming a Raider, his mindset, rookie minicamp and more. Then, Kirk Morrison breaks down the Raiders' 2026 draft class.

View All
Advertising