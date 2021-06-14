Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' gets a hand from a couple of Raiders

The latest episode of Bar Rescue had a Silver and Black touch to it.
Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' launched their 200th episode Sunday night. The show's host, hospitality expert and television personality Jon Taffer, is basing the entirety of the eighth season in Las Vegas, attempting to restore bars affected by the pandemic. On Sunday, the series took a look at La Consona Bar and Grill, approximately four miles off The Strip.
On hand to help were Raiders defensive stars and former Clemson Tigers Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen. Taffer sent in the two Raiders to have an initial taste test of the bar's cocktails before putting the bar's employees through proper training and renovating the restaurant.
You can catch the Ferrell and Mullen's Bar Rescue experience here on Paramount Network on demand.
