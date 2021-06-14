Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' gets a hand from a couple of Raiders

Jun 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The latest episode of Bar Rescue had a Silver and Black touch to it.

Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' launched their 200th episode Sunday night. The show's host, hospitality expert and television personality Jon Taffer, is basing the entirety of the eighth season in Las Vegas, attempting to restore bars affected by the pandemic. On Sunday, the series took a look at La Consona Bar and Grill, approximately four miles off The Strip.

bar-rescue-v4-thumb
Bar Rescue/Paramount Network

On hand to help were Raiders defensive stars and former Clemson Tigers Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen. Taffer sent in the two Raiders to have an initial taste test of the bar's cocktails before putting the bar's employees through proper training and renovating the restaurant.

You can catch the Ferrell and Mullen's Bar Rescue experience here on Paramount Network on demand.

Top Shots: Best photos from Raiders 2021 OTAs

View the best photos from the Raiders 2021 OTAs as the Silver and Black turn their attention to next week's minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Dominik Eberle (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Dominik Eberle (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89), wide receiver John Brown (15), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89), wide receiver John Brown (15), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
31 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Matt Dickerson (56), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive lineman Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Matt Dickerson (56), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive lineman Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
60 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and the offense at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and the offense at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
91 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders running backs and fullbacks huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
95 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders running backs and fullbacks huddle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
news

Raiders honor veterans on Memorial Day

The Raiders Foundation expressed their gratitude to Share Village residents, many of which are veterans, by providing lunch and recognizing them for their service.
news

Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas launches The Defensive Line Foundation

The organization is 'dedicated to end the epidemic of youth suicide, especially for young people of color, by transforming the way we communicate and connect about mental health.'
news

Raiders honor Las Vegas educator who was named 2021 National Teacher of the Year

The Silver and Black honored Juliana Urtubey from Kermit R. Booker Sr. Elementary School, who was recently named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year. 
news

Raiders team up with Allegiant to honor eight teachers from CCSD Innovative Schools Pilot Program

The Silver and Black are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week in style across the City of Las Vegas.
news

Darren Waller, Solomon Thomas join panel discussing mental health awareness

Waller and Thomas will join Raiders fan Carson Daly in the Colts' 'Kicking The Stigma' virtual roundtable Monday evening.
news

Allegiant Stadium to begin virtual recruitment for Las Vegas Raiders gameday staff April 26

2,200 additional part-time gameday positions provide employment opportunities for Southern Nevada.
news

Las Vegas Raiders host CCSD football teams for scrimmages at Allegiant Stadium

In their ongoing commitment to the community, the Las Vegas Raiders are opening Allegiant Stadium to CCSD high school football teams.
news

MGM Resorts, Raiders partner with Three Square to distribute meals to Las Vegas families in need

Over 400 families were provided with the equivalent of around 40 meals each.
news

Raiders give U.S. Air Force Air War College officers tour of Allegiant Stadium

Courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders, 20 international officers from the Air War College (AWC) recently toured Allegiant Stadium as part of their visit to the Las Vegas area.
news

Raiders Head Coach Gruden, UNLV Head Coach Arroyo address Nevada high school coaches during virtual clinic 

The Raiders collaborated with UNLV Football to present a virtual coaching clinic to high school coaches throughout Nevada.
Advertising