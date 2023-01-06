Pick Six: Davante Adams on the verge of more history entering season finale

Jan 06, 2023 at 11:33 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Phenomenal season from Adams

With Davante Adams 111 receiving yards away from setting a new career-high for a season, he's also a touchdown away from being fifth player ever with at least 15 touchdown receptions in multiple seasons. The other four receivers to do so are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens.

2. Can the Raiders stop Travis Kelce?

Adams' 14 receiving touchdowns this season lead the NFL, and right behind him is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with 12. When the two teams squared off in Week 5, Kelce caught four touchdowns – which was his most in a single game of his career.

Kelce has averaged nearly 74 receiving yards a game against the Raiders in his career, with 11 touchdowns.

3. AFC West record

The Kansas City Chiefs are the lone team in AFC West the Raiders haven't defeated this season. The Silver and Black currently hold a 3-2 divisional record. If the Raiders can pull out a victory Saturday, it would be the third time since 2010 they obtain a winning record against the AFC West.

4. Potential party poopers

Despite already winning the AFC West title, the Chiefs will have a lot to play for this Saturday. The Raiders will try to spoil the Chiefs' efforts of locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which would give them a first-round playoff bye.

5. Sneaky good season from Chiefs running back

An under-the-radar player the Raiders defense will have to keep their eye on is Jerick McKinnon.

While the veteran running back is behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart, his impact has been immense. McKinnon has been used in the Chiefs offense in a similar fashion as which the Raiders offense uses Ameer Abdullah. McKinnon has become a vertical threat out of the backfield, catching at least one touchdown in his previous five games.

McKinnon's 512 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns this season are both career highs. He had 72 total scrimmage yards against the Raiders in Week 5.

6. Jacobs vying for the top

Josh Jacobs keeps a steadfast lead for the most rushing yards in the NFL going into Week 18. His 1,608 rushing yards are 160 more than Browns' running back Nick Chubb at second. Additionally, Jacobs leads the league in carries and total scrimmage yards.

The running back is approaching Silver and Black history too, needing 152 rushing yards to break the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985). Jacobs has two games this season with over 152 rushing yards, one of those being the Raiders' Week 5 game against the Chiefs.

It will be necessary to keep an eye on Jacobs status for Saturday though, as he's listed questionable on the injury report.

Practice Photos: Thursday 1.5.23

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Pick Six: Jarrett Stidham enters first NFL start 'confident' in his abilities

Both teams' quarterbacks and defenses highlight the top storylines in the Raiders-49ers Week 17 battle.

news

Pick Six: Davante Adams celebrating his birthday, plus Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary game

Six top storylines to follow gearing up for the historic contest in Pittsburgh.

news

Pick Six: The Patriots will serve as a familiar challenge for the Raiders

Six storylines to follow as Josh McDaniels prepares for his second game as a head coach against former team.

news

Pick Six: Who, and what, should the Raiders defense be prepared for in Los Angeles?

The Silver and Black are on their toes preparing for who they could see at quarterback on Thursday Night Football.

news

Pick Six: An 'antsy' Nate Hobbs could return to the field this Sunday

The status of Nate Hobbs and Josh Jacobs are a couple of the top storylines to follow for the Week 13 rematch between the Raiders and Chargers.

news

Pick Six: The battle of the Bartons highlights matchup in Seattle

Jackson Barton, Josh Jacobs and Nate Hobbs headline the top storylines to follow as the Raiders travel to Washington.

news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels focused on the task at hand as he returns to Denver

Six storylines to follow for the Raiders' second meeting with the Denver Broncos.

news

Pick Six: Who's in line to step up against the Colts this Sunday?

Here are six storylines centering around recent signings, injuries and the depth of the Raiders entering Sunday's contest at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Pick Six: What's changed since these two teams' preseason clash?

Six storylines to watch for after a week of practice in Sarasota, Florida, as the Raiders prepared for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to New Orleans Saints

The Silver and Black couldn't get going in Caesars Superdome, falling to the Saints 24-0.

news

Pick Six: The show must go on for Davante Adams

Davante Adams' health and the latest success of Josh Jacobs are included in Week 8's top storylines to follow going into New Orleans.

