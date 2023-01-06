Pick Six: Davante Adams on the verge of more history entering season finale

1. Phenomenal season from Adams
With Davante Adams 111 receiving yards away from setting a new career-high for a season, he's also a touchdown away from being fifth player ever with at least 15 touchdown receptions in multiple seasons. The other four receivers to do so are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens.
2. Can the Raiders stop Travis Kelce?
Adams' 14 receiving touchdowns this season lead the NFL, and right behind him is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with 12. When the two teams squared off in Week 5, Kelce caught four touchdowns – which was his most in a single game of his career.
Kelce has averaged nearly 74 receiving yards a game against the Raiders in his career, with 11 touchdowns.
3. AFC West record
The Kansas City Chiefs are the lone team in AFC West the Raiders haven't defeated this season. The Silver and Black currently hold a 3-2 divisional record. If the Raiders can pull out a victory Saturday, it would be the third time since 2010 they obtain a winning record against the AFC West.
4. Potential party poopers
Despite already winning the AFC West title, the Chiefs will have a lot to play for this Saturday. The Raiders will try to spoil the Chiefs' efforts of locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which would give them a first-round playoff bye.
5. Sneaky good season from Chiefs running back
An under-the-radar player the Raiders defense will have to keep their eye on is Jerick McKinnon.
While the veteran running back is behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart, his impact has been immense. McKinnon has been used in the Chiefs offense in a similar fashion as which the Raiders offense uses Ameer Abdullah. McKinnon has become a vertical threat out of the backfield, catching at least one touchdown in his previous five games.
McKinnon's 512 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns this season are both career highs. He had 72 total scrimmage yards against the Raiders in Week 5.
6. Jacobs vying for the top
Josh Jacobs keeps a steadfast lead for the most rushing yards in the NFL going into Week 18. His 1,608 rushing yards are 160 more than Browns' running back Nick Chubb at second. Additionally, Jacobs leads the league in carries and total scrimmage yards.
The running back is approaching Silver and Black history too, needing 152 rushing yards to break the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985). Jacobs has two games this season with over 152 rushing yards, one of those being the Raiders' Week 5 game against the Chiefs.
It will be necessary to keep an eye on Jacobs status for Saturday though, as he's listed questionable on the injury report.
