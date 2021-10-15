Pick Six: Denzel Perryman, Raiders defense needs to turn the volume up on the Broncos' physical run attack

Oct 15, 2021 at 02:02 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Runaway

While the Raiders defense has vastly improved from last season, the one factor they still need to work on is consistently stopping the run.

The Silver and Black defense is 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed and 27th in rushing touchdowns allowed. They'll have another difficult task ahead in stopping the Broncos' run attack lead by Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III. So far this season, Gordon has run for 282 yards and two touchdowns, averaging nearly five yards per carry. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is very familiar with Gordon, as they were on the Chargers together for three seasons. On Thursday, Bradley told the media that Gordon is playing at a level he's never seen him at before.

"I think he's playing his best football," said Bradley. "I don't know if he's leaned up. He just looks faster, playing with a great deal of confidence right now, whether he's fresher or what, but it shows up on tape. I've always been impressed with him, working beside him, but you feel him on tape now. He's very fast, good instincts, can you make you miss in the open field, so that's a really good combination in their backs."

The Raiders must also turn their attention to Gordon's backup Javonte Williams, their 2021 second-round pick who has also run for over 200 yards this season, as Gordon is questionable to play.

2. Perryman bringing the heat

In regards to stopping the Broncos' run attack, Denzel Perryman will be imperative for the defense. The linebacker that was traded to the Raiders before the start of the regular season has been exceptional.

Right now, Perryman is second in the NFL in total tackles (60) and is the league leader in solo tackles (39). The former Miami Hurricane has been playing some of his best football in his career and will need to continue to do so with several injuries to key players on defense. Starting nose tackle﻿Johnathan Hankins is doubtful, defensive lineman﻿Quinton Jefferson is questionable and cornerbacksTrayvon Mullen Jr. and Damon Arnette were placed on IR last week.

3. Ways to halt Miller Time

Von Miller is back. And the Raiders offense is going to have to deal with him.

Fortunately, Greg Olson should have a few tricks up his sleeve. The offensive coordinator will take over play-calling duties this week and will give the Broncos defense as many looks and sets as possible to take them off their game. Bradley stated Thursday that one of Olson's best attributes as a coach is "how he utilizes personnel." That will come in handy against 11-year veteran Von Miller, who's seen it all and done it all.

"That's our philosophy as an offensive staff, things that look the same that are different," said Olson. "How do we make it look the same to the defense? What we did last week, how is that going to look the same to them yet have a different spin off of it? A lot of times it's not rocket science, but there is an art to that and we're fortunate that we feel like we have, again, very strong skill positions.

"The tight ends, the running backs and the wide receivers that we can mix and match and use different personnel groupings, as Gus alluded to, and to keep them off balance that way and yet keep the concept somewhat basic and simple."

4. Don't act brand new

Even with a different play caller,﻿Derek Carr and his offense shouldn't lose a step.

Carr has had Olson as his offensive coordinator with the Raiders for five seasons – including Carr's rookie season in 2014. That season, in which Olson was the play caller, Carr threw for 3,270 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading all rookie quarterbacks in both of those statistics.

"Obviously, I was part of the organization that drafted him and then as I left here, I still remained in contact with Derek and obviously have a lot of respect for the way his career has unfolded," said Olson. "A ton of respect for him now that I've got a chance to be with him again. It's a personal as well as business relationship and I think that's important in that role that I've had with him and that role that we'll have going forward."

5. Denver's a good place for No. 83

Not trying to live in the past, but we can't discount Darren Waller﻿'s historic game the last time he played in Denver.

In last season's Week 17 matchup against the Broncos, Waller broke the Raiders' season reception record that was held by Hall of Famer Tim Brown since 1997. In that game, Waller had nine catches for 117 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion that ultimately won the game.

"I'm definitely grateful for this moment, but I don't want this to be my greatest day as a Raider," Waller said after breaking the record. "I want us to keep going, and I want our team to have great days as well and just to keep going from here. So I feel that this is definitely a great thing, but I want to keep going."

The Pro Bowl tight end has certainly kept it going this season, leading the Raiders in targets (48) and tied at first for receptions (28) and receiving touchdowns (two).

6. Who will be the better first-half team?

It's no secret the Raiders offense has started games slow this season, however, they'll be facing a Denver Broncos team that has had the same issue.

The Broncos – like the Raiders – have not scored a touchdown in the first quarter of their last two games. Denver also has a reputation of getting going on offense in the second half, so it will be fun to see who can set the tempo early.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Broncos

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, view past matchups between the Silver and Black and their division rival.

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
1 / 75

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders defense on the field during the AFC Championship away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
2 / 75

The Oakland Raiders defense on the field during the AFC Championship away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
3 / 75

The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) is congratulated by quarterback Marc Wilson (6) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 1984, in Denver, Color.
4 / 75

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) is congratulated by quarterback Marc Wilson (6) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 1984, in Denver, Color.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncs at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.
5 / 75

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncs at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a game-winning 26-yard field goal in overtime of the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.
6 / 75

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a game-winning 26-yard field goal in overtime of the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 2, 1990, in Denver, Colo,
7 / 75

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 2, 1990, in Denver, Colo,

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 1991 in Denver, Colo.
8 / 75

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 1991 in Denver, Colo.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Monday, October 18, 1993, in Denver, Colo.
9 / 75

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Monday, October 18, 1993, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
10 / 75

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
11 / 75

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
12 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
13 / 75

Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
14 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
15 / 75

Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
16 / 75

Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
17 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
18 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
19 / 75

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
20 / 75

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
21 / 75

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
22 / 75

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
23 / 75

Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
24 / 75

Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
25 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
26 / 75

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
27 / 75

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
28 / 75

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
29 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
30 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
31 / 75

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
32 / 75

Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
33 / 75

Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
34 / 75

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
35 / 75

Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
36 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
37 / 75

Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
38 / 75

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
39 / 75

Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
40 / 75

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
41 / 75

Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
42 / 75

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
43 / 75

Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
44 / 75

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
45 / 75

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
46 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
47 / 75

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
48 / 75

Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
49 / 75

Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
50 / 75

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
51 / 75

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
52 / 75

Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
53 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
54 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
55 / 75

Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
56 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
57 / 75

The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
58 / 75

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
59 / 75

Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
60 / 75

Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
61 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
62 / 75

Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
63 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
64 / 75

Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
65 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
66 / 75

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
67 / 75

Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
68 / 75

Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
69 / 75

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
70 / 75

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
71 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
72 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
73 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
74 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
75 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
