Pick Six: Denzel Perryman, Raiders defense needs to turn the volume up on the Broncos' physical run attack

3. Ways to halt Miller Time

Von Miller is back. And the Raiders offense is going to have to deal with him.

Fortunately, Greg Olson should have a few tricks up his sleeve. The offensive coordinator will take over play-calling duties this week and will give the Broncos defense as many looks and sets as possible to take them off their game. Bradley stated Thursday that one of Olson's best attributes as a coach is "how he utilizes personnel." That will come in handy against 11-year veteran Von Miller, who's seen it all and done it all.

"That's our philosophy as an offensive staff, things that look the same that are different," said Olson. "How do we make it look the same to the defense? What we did last week, how is that going to look the same to them yet have a different spin off of it? A lot of times it's not rocket science, but there is an art to that and we're fortunate that we feel like we have, again, very strong skill positions.