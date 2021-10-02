'Be you and everything else will follow': How the Denzel Perryman trade greatly benefited him and the Raiders defense

The team that was in need of a linebacker knew where to look. It only made sense for Bradley to rekindle the connection with Perryman, who had a 83.3 PFF grade last season in Los Angeles.

"Denzel, we have a lot of history with him just from our time back with the Chargers," Bradley said after the trade was completed. "He's a very good leader, very good pro. He brings some explosiveness to us. He's got very good instincts; he understands the package and what is asked of him. So, we just need to create some more depth there because of some of the situations we've been in. Healthy and come back in and able to play, he'll be a good addition. I think he'll fit in well with that group too."

Perryman had little time to adjust to life in Nevada. He had never been to Las Vegas until last season when the Chargers played the Raiders in their Week 15 matchup. While he's used to high temperatures from growing up in Miami, Florida, he explained how "humidity is one thing, but dry heat is another." He also compared Las Vegas to his hometown in the sense of "there is always something to do" in either city.

Since coming to the Raiders, the one thing he's enjoyed the most is getting acquainted with his new teammates inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. The bonds he's been able to quickly develop have been a big plus behind the Raiders starting the season 3-0 for the first time since 2002.