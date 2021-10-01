Pick Six: Time for Gus Bradley to get ready for the big payback

2. Big Wood ready to "compete down in and down out" Monday Night

Chargers rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater will have his hands full against the Raiders edge rushers. It will be the same story on the other side of the ball for the Raiders rookie left tackle Alex Leatherwood﻿.

A week after having a solid performance in the win against the Dolphins, the young lineman will have to put that behind him and move forward to Joey Bosa. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a thorn in the side of the Raiders since he was drafted out of Ohio State in 2016.

Bosa was heavily limited last season with injuries in the Raiders-Chargers two matchups, missing the Week 9 matchup and only playing 22 percent of snaps in their Week 15 rematch. Bosa is slightly banged up this season with a foot/ankle injury, however, he was a full participant in the Chargers practice on Friday and fully anticipates to play Monday. Despite having a few slip-ups with penalties and missed blocks against the Ravens and Steelers, Leatherwood has been properly adjusting to playing in the league and should be ready for the challenge against Bosa.

"He is a rookie tackle. I think the hardest job besides that, in the NFL, is rookie quarterback," Derek Carr said of Leatherwood after the Dolphins game. "And on the island with these freakish athletes, hat on the edge, that are that big, strong and fast. Week in and week out and they roll them through, fresh. There's going to be plays he wishes he had back.