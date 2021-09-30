Raiders Mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs be able to suit up against the Chargers?

Javier Ochoa says...

"Offense has to start out fast, can't take 3-4 drives to get going."

Javier, I feel that you, myself and the Raiders offense would all agree.

The Silver and Black have gotten off to a few slow starts this season. They've fallen behind 14-0 in the first half of both their home overtime victories this season, but the team has remained undefeated with their ability to pick up the pace and get things rolling when it matters. The Raiders have scored 31 points in the first half of their three games, in comparison to 59 points in the second half and overtime. While it is great to come from behind and pick up resilient wins, it's not a great mindset to always have.

"The emphasis has always – for like two years now – has been finish, finish, finish, finish. We got to get back to 'let's start fast and then finish,'" said Carr.

"There are some things we've looked at and seen that inside, in the house, we can take care of to be able to start better, start faster. And hopefully we can do that against this team, because you don't want to just give them the ball back. They have a good offense, they can easily get down there and score and get up on you. For us, we definitely want to start faster but hopefully maintain the finishing part. We've been able to finish really well, but we need to come out a little bit better."