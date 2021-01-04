Darren Waller's redemption story leads him to the Raiders history books

With all that the former Georgia Tech star has accomplished this season, he does not seem content with how the season ended. Waller described this as a "great moment" overtaking Tim Brown for the franchise, but wants to put the league on notice that his best days in Silver and Black are yet to come.

"I would say there's a lot more to come," said Darren Waller. "I'm definitely grateful for this moment, but I don't want this to be my greatest day as a Raider. I want us to keep going, and I want our team to have great days as well and just to keep going from here. So I feel that this is definitely a great thing, but I want to keep going."