Pick Six: Hunter Renfrow in line for more success in rescheduled Browns matchup

1. Skeleton squad

Of course, the biggest storyline of the week has been the numerous key pieces sidelined for the Browns due to COVID-19. As of Friday, more than 20 players were placed on the Reserve/COVID list, according to the team's website, as well as Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and other coaches testing positive. Because of the outbreak, the game has been moved to Monday at 2 p.m. PT.

If Stefanski isn't cleared in time for Monday's game, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will step in as acting head coach, while Nick Mullens would take over at quarterback if Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum continue to test positive.

And while this circumstance of playing against a depleted team isn't something the Raiders have seen this year, it hasn't changed their preparation while adapting to the situation, as they'll still be facing a stout defense featuring Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.