Pick Six: Hunter Renfrow in line for more success in rescheduled Browns matchup

Dec 17, 2021 at 02:51 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

1. Skeleton squad

Of course, the biggest storyline of the week has been the numerous key pieces sidelined for the Browns due to COVID-19. As of Friday, more than 20 players were placed on the Reserve/COVID list, according to the team's website, as well as Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and other coaches testing positive. Because of the outbreak, the game has been moved to Monday at 2 p.m. PT.

If Stefanski isn't cleared in time for Monday's game, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will step in as acting head coach, while Nick Mullens would take over at quarterback if Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum continue to test positive.

And while this circumstance of playing against a depleted team isn't something the Raiders have seen this year, it hasn't changed their preparation while adapting to the situation, as they'll still be facing a stout defense featuring Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

"With COVID, we've seen a lot of things the last two seasons that are unprecedented," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said Wednesday before the game was rescheduled. "We'll roll with it. It looks like right now we are going to play the game and we're just preparing our guys right now based on the film they're having a chance to see and that's how we are putting the gameplan together right now."

2. Renfrow on the rise

While COVID-19 cases have caused the Browns to dig into their depth, they're especially thin at nickel cornerback, with Troy Hill on the COVID list and rookie Greg Newsome in concussion protocol. This bodes well for Hunter Renfrow﻿, who has had an explosive past few games and will be looking to build upon his success.

For the first time in his career, he's notched three consecutive 100-plus yard receiving games and on the season, is averaging 67.5 yards per game – also a career high. Renfrow is 123 yards away from hitting 1,000 receiving yards on the season, and would become just the 13th player in franchise history to do so.

The third-year receiver is also nearing a new franchise record. Renfrow needs just 22 catches to become the Raiders' single-season leader in receptions, a record set by Darren Waller last season with 107.

3. Containing Nick Chubb

Browns running back Nick Chubb is a problem for any defense, and it won't be any different for the Raiders this week.

Chubb is a threat both on the ground and through the air, having racked up 1,038 total yards of offense on the season, with seven touchdowns and four 100-plus yard rushing games to his name. The Silver and Black's run defense has improved over the course of the season, but has given up an average 125.3 yards per game and last week against the Chiefs, allowed 132 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

4. Get it going early

A common theme for the Raiders this year has been slow starts: In the past two games, the Raiders have failed to score a touchdown in the first half of the game – reminiscent of the beginning of the season where the team didn't score a first half touchdown until Week 3 against the Dolphins with less than two minutes left. It'll also be imperative to limit turnovers, another recent struggle for the Silver and Black, and control the tempo from the very beginning.

"The main thing is that we're too much of this (up and down) instead of just doing the same thing right over and over again, and that's as a whole," Derek Carr said. "We got to be better as a whole, and if we can be consistent, we've shown that we can put up a lot of points and put up a lot of yards against some really good teams."

5. Chilly in Cleveland

Even with the game moved to Monday, it'll still be a cold one for the desert-dwelling Raiders.

According to weather.com, the forecasted high for Cleveland on gameday is 44 degrees with 15 mph winds.

6. Game of field goals?

Speaking of weather...taking a look back at the Raiders and Browns' last meeting in 2020, it was a slugfest in terrible weather conditions. Rain and sleet led to a game of field goals between Daniel Carlson and Cody Parkey, until a sole Hunter Renfrow touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Raiders the lead and the win over Cleveland.

If it comes down to field goals again, the Raiders have all the confidence in Carlson, who has made 28-of-31 FGs this season and who last week signed a multi-year contract extension to stay in the Silver and Black.

"It means a lot that they've kind of respected the work we've put in the last few years and the results we've put on the board with our play from Oakland to here in Las Vegas now," Carlson said at the time.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Browns

View photos of past matchups between the Raiders and Browns as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 15 matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Raiders wait to receive a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 8, 1970.
1 / 66

The Raiders wait to receive a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 8, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders force a turnover during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 8, 1970.
2 / 66

The Raiders force a turnover during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 8, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 8, 1970.
3 / 66

Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 8, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) goes to hand the ball off to running back Charlie Smith (23) during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 8, 1970.
4 / 66

Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) goes to hand the ball off to running back Charlie Smith (23) during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 8, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) is congratulated by linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive end Willie Jones (90) after making a 39-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 1979.
5 / 66

Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) is congratulated by linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive end Willie Jones (90) after making a 39-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) is congratulated linebacker Phil Villapiano (41) and quarterback Ken Stabler (12) after making a 39-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 1979.
6 / 66

Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) is congratulated linebacker Phil Villapiano (41) and quarterback Ken Stabler (12) after making a 39-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) passes during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.
7 / 66

Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) passes during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) pressures the quarterback during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.
8 / 66

Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) pressures the quarterback during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Kenny King (33) rushes during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.
9 / 66

Raiders running back Kenny King (33) rushes during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Mark van Eeghen (30) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.
10 / 66

Raiders running back Mark van Eeghen (30) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Mike Davis (36) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.
11 / 66

Raiders defensive back Mike Davis (36) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium, Sunday, January 4, 1981.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.
12 / 66

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.
13 / 66

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) runs after making a catch during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.
14 / 66

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) runs after making a catch during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) sacks the quarterback during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.
15 / 66

Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) sacks the quarterback during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Matt Millen (55) jumps to try and break up a pass during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.
16 / 66

Raiders linebacker Matt Millen (55) jumps to try and break up a pass during the AFC Wild Card home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 8, 1983.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 1986.
17 / 66

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 1986.

Mark Avery/Associated Press
Raiders guard Max Montoya (65) and center Don Mosebar (72) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 19, 1993.
18 / 66

Raiders guard Max Montoya (65) and center Don Mosebar (72) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 19, 1993.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Ethan Horton (88) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 19, 1993.
19 / 66

Raiders tight end Ethan Horton (88) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 19, 1993.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Anthony Dorsett (33) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.
20 / 66

Raiders defensive back Anthony Dorsett (33) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.
21 / 66

Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Travian Smith (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.
22 / 66

Raiders linebacker Travian Smith (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.
23 / 66

Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.
24 / 66

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, October 12, 2003.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 2005.
25 / 66

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 2005.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 2005.
26 / 66

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 2005.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) makes a 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 2005.
27 / 66

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) makes a 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 2005.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 2005.
28 / 66

Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 2005.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Tyler Brayton (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.
29 / 66

Raiders defensive end Tyler Brayton (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) returns a fumble for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.
30 / 66

Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) returns a fumble for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) and defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.
31 / 66

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) and defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.
32 / 66

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.
33 / 66

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 2006.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.
34 / 66

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.
35 / 66

Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 41-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.
36 / 66

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 41-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.
37 / 66

Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.
38 / 66

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2007.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Charlie Frye (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, December 27, 2009.
39 / 66

Raiders quarterback Charlie Frye (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Todd Watkins (19) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, December 27, 2009.
40 / 66

Raiders wide receiver Todd Watkins (19) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Mark Duncan/Associated Press
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, December 27, 2009.
41 / 66

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Mark Duncan/Associated Press
Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) passes to tight end David Ausberry (86) during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2011.
42 / 66

Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) passes to tight end David Ausberry (86) during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2011.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2011.
43 / 66

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2011.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2011.
44 / 66

Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2011.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2011.
45 / 66

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2011.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.
46 / 66

Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Keenan Clayton (57) and defensive back Coye Francies (31) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.
47 / 66

Raiders linebacker Keenan Clayton (57) and defensive back Coye Francies (31) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders right end Brandon Myers (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.
48 / 66

Raiders right end Brandon Myers (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) passes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.
49 / 66

Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) passes during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.
50 / 66

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2012.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, October 26, 2014.
51 / 66

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, October 26, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, October 26, 2014.
52 / 66

Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, October 26, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) stiff arms the defender on his way to 10-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, October 26, 2014.
53 / 66

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) stiff arms the defender on his way to 10-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, October 26, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2015.
54 / 66

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2015.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2015.
55 / 66

Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2015.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2015.
56 / 66

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2015.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back David Amerson (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2015.
57 / 66

Raiders defensive back David Amerson (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2015.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.
58 / 66

Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (21) returns an interception 36-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.
59 / 66

Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (21) returns an interception 36-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.
60 / 66

Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.
61 / 66

Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Reggie Nelson (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.
62 / 66

Raiders defensive back Reggie Nelson (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.
63 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.
64 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.
65 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.
66 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
