Pick Six: Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr should have a good grasp of their opponent Sunday

Carr vs. Callahan

Derek Carr will have an encounter with a friend and former coach on the other sideline: Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan was Carr's quarterbacks coach in Oakland in 2018 – a season in which Carr threw for 4,049 passing yards and 19 touchdowns for a 93.9 passer rating and an AFC-best 68.9 completion percentage. The Raiders quarterback said Wednesday that him and Callahan still have a good relationship and talk often.

"Callahan, love him to death. Gosh, he helped me so much when he was the quarterback coach here," said Carr. "Just sitting in his office talking about go balls or talking about this coverage or this trajectory of a throw and just studying that with him and becoming a better player. There is no doubt in my mind that he is a really, really good football coach.

"Our relationship, we still talk. We still text. When we are not playing each other obviously, he'll send me a throw that I made in a game and just be like, 'Are you kidding me?' ... Same here, if Joe [Burrow] has a good day, I'll send him a text, 'Wow, that was awesome. I love that you ran such and such play and hit him on this. That was great. Great call.' That kind of stuff."

Even with the relationship the two have, they'll both be very competitive against each other. Carr has given insight to the Silver and Black defense on what to prepare for from Callahan's offense, and he knows that the same will be coming from the opposing side.