What They're Saying: Bengals' Mike Hilton compares Hunter Renfrow to Wes Welker

Take a look at what Bengals' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 11 matchup.
On quarterback Derek Carr:
"Just watching the tape, he's been really accurate. His completion percentage in some games has been extraordinarily high. He does a great job moving around the pocket, keeping his eyes on the field." – Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor
"He has one of the better arms in the league. He can make all the throws. He's confident in his guys." – Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton
"He's very on time. He makes his reads quick and gets the ball out. I think he does it pretty much up there with the best of them in terms of getting the ball out on time in his reads." – Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie
On wide receiver Hunter Renfrow:
"He's one of the better slot receivers in the game. He doesn't get the respect I think he deserves, personally, but I have a lot of respect for what he can do inside. … He has that Wes Welker feel. A smaller guy but just real savvy in his routes and can really get open. Really freeze defenders and make it difficult to cover him." – Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton
On the Raiders offense:
"It's a very unique offense because it's old school but it has a lot of different route combinations" – Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie
On tight end Darren Waller:
"When you have somebody like Waller who can easily win his one-on-one matchup, it makes the quarterback's job easy." – Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton
On defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby:
"91 and 98 are tremendous players. They've got high motors, they finish plays, they give these tackles a hard time. They give the tight ends a tough time in the run game also." – Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor
"You can't take any plays off because they're going to make you pay." – Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
On defensive coordinator Gus Bradley:
"His guys have a clear understating of what he wants out of defense. They're not complicated. They don't do a lot of things; they do a couple things really well. … I've got a lot of respect for him. He gets the most out of his players, those guys play hard." – Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor
"He's a great defensive coordinator that's really been successful everywhere he's gone, and he does it by really being simple on defense and people understanding their assignments." – Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow