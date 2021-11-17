Raiders-Bengals Week 11 Injury Report: Kwiatkoski, Richard miss practice Wednesday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Finger/hamstring
|Full
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Knee
|Limited
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|Back
|Full
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Ankle/foot
|Did not part.
|Jalen Richard
|RB
|Ribs
|Did not part.
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Hip
|Did not part.
Cincinnati Bengals:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyler Shelvin
|DT
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Trey Hopkins
|C
|Knee
|Limited
|Auden Tate
|WR
|Thigh
|Limited
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed