Raiders-Bengals Week 11 Injury Report: Kwiatkoski, Richard miss practice Wednesday

Nov 17, 2021 at 02:28 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

W11InjuryReport_thumb_111521

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brandon Facyson CB Finger/hamstring Full
Alec Ingold FB Knee Did not part.
Josh Jacobs RB Knee Limited
Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle Did not part.
Yannick Ngakoue DE Back Full
Keisean Nixon CB Ankle/foot Did not part.
Jalen Richard RB Ribs Did not part.
Amik Robertson CB Hip Did not part.

Cincinnati Bengals:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyler Shelvin DT Knee Did not part.
Trey Hopkins C Knee Limited
Auden Tate WR Thigh Limited

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

