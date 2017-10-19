Quarterback Derek Carr: "We Keep Working"

No. 4 broke down what went into the final drive of the game.

"Yeah, I was just trying to find a one-on-one. At that moment, you just have to find a one-on-one with the coverages that they're playing and give somebody a chance. There's nothing technical about it. At that point, I'm telling the guys in the huddle, 'Look I've got to give somebody a chance now. Go make a play.' They did a couple of times."

Carr shared what it was like to go through a four-game losing streak.

"I know personally I just look at things and I try and do more and so to fight through, especially when you're already fighting pretty good, you're fighting, your competing, and then to come out on the other side of it. Now we have a lot of work to do to be better, but to come out on the other side of it, I just thank God, man, to be honest because it was hard. It was frustrating."

He praised wide receiver Amari Cooper, and explained what he saw from the third-year player Thursday.