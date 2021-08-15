Quick Hits: Gruden, Peterman discuss offensive success in win against Seahawks

Here are some of the best soundbites from Saturday's media availability following the Raiders' 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Head Coach Jon Gruden on WR Zay Jones:
"I would say his ceiling is untapped. He's taking advantage of these opportunities. ... He made a couple great catches, a couple really good blocks. He's got great energy, there is something about being around him when you just feel younger, I feel healthier, I feel better about myself. This guy is a hell of a kid, and I'm rooting for him, I'm really happy for him because nobody has work harder than him."
On having fans in the stands at Allegiant Stadium:
"Getting back to the real Raider atmosphere. It's hard to replicate and it's hard to describe. I think there's going to be a lot of people that have a lot of fun coming to these games."
On QB Nathan Peterman:
"I thought Nate Peterman has really shown some development on the practice field, and he carried it over today. Some long drives, I liked what he did today."
On being aggressive in the red zone:
"We did score points and we moved the ball. We're going to be better in the red zone, but two out of four - we want to be four-for-four. We'll hopefully get better and better as the season goes on. It's kind of a sore subject, it's kind of like getting old to me. We know we got to get better and until we do so, we're going to keep hearing about it."
Quarterback Nathan Peterman on his mentality taking the field:
"Every time you go out there, whether it's preseason, practice, whatever it is, I always got something to prove I feel like. So, that's what it was today and just happy to go out there and have some fun and get a win."
On rookie Alex Leatherwood:
"He's my locker mate so we talk a good bit. He's a little quiet as a rookie, but I think he always comes to work and obviously I didn't see too much but felt pretty clean when he was out there."
On the offense:
"I told not just the running backs, but obviously the offensive line at the end, I mean it was four-minute drill kind of the whole fourth quarter and they were just mauling people. I told all of the O-line that it was pretty fun to hand the ball off and you look back and there's a huge hole and then to see the running backs obviously hit the hole, break tackles; really happy for all those guys."
On the atmosphere in the stadium:
"It was fun. After almost, it feels like two years of really playing, so it's fun playing in front of fans. Like you said, the atmosphere is great. First kind of game in front of fans in Vegas, it was pretty fun. So, just thankful for the opportunity and yeah, I had fun."
