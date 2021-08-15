Quick Hits: Gruden, Peterman discuss offensive success in win against Seahawks

Head Coach Jon Gruden on WR Zay Jones:

"I would say his ceiling is untapped. He's taking advantage of these opportunities. ... He made a couple great catches, a couple really good blocks. He's got great energy, there is something about being around him when you just feel younger, I feel healthier, I feel better about myself. This guy is a hell of a kid, and I'm rooting for him, I'm really happy for him because nobody has work harder than him."

On having fans in the stands at Allegiant Stadium:

"Getting back to the real Raider atmosphere. It's hard to replicate and it's hard to describe. I think there's going to be a lot of people that have a lot of fun coming to these games."

On QB Nathan Peterman:

"I thought Nate Peterman has really shown some development on the practice field, and he carried it over today. Some long drives, I liked what he did today."

On being aggressive in the red zone: