Quick Hits: Mike Mayock details Senior Bowl prep, the future of the Raiders and more

On how critical the 2021 Senior Bowl is this year:

"This is going to be our best opportunity by far to get to know over 100 guys, to get the opportunity to interview every single one, to watch three days of practices, prioritize one-on-one drills. So we're working from 5:30-6 in the morning to 11:15 at night and this is probably going to be the best week of information gathering in the offseason because the combine isn't going to be the same; it's going to be another offseason of virtual meetings, so that's why the value of the Senior Bowl, I think, is maybe more valuable than it's ever been.

On grading the Raiders' 2020 season:

"No excuses: I would categorize it as disappointing. We were 6-3, and we controlled our own playoff lives, and we didn't take care of business. The year before we were 6-4. I think the difference this year, if I had to say where did you make a jump, we beat some really good football teams this year. We beat Kansas City, we beat Cleveland, we beat New Orleans, but the problem is we didn't do it consistently enough, especially at the end of the season."

On the Raiders' 2020 first-round draft picks:

"I was disappointed in the productivity of our rookies, I'll be the first person to admit that. You can make excuses, you can have a conversation why. Henry Ruggs, I think is who he is, I'm not disappointed in Henry; I think Henry has to get better. We knew how fast he is, but he has to get stronger, and he has to get in and out of his breaks better. You got to feel him coming out his breaks more for him to get to the next level, and I think he will, but we have a long-term view on Henry Ruggs.

"(Damon) Arnette was the other first-rounder. In training camp prior to injury, he was playing really well. We were really excited about Damon Arnette. He's instinctive, tough and fast, but concussions, a broken hand, COVID — he's got to take care of business in the offseason. Nutrition, strength coach, consistency of a day-to-day program."

On the hire of new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley: