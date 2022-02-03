Quick Hits: Raiders enjoying themselves in first day of Pro Bowl practice

Maxx Crosby

On being back on the field with his Silver and Black teammates:

"It was amazing. Just being out here with Renfrow, AJ, Denzel – makes me miss playing football. It's incredible being around so many great players and coaches. It's been fun so far."

On his hometown team hosting the Pro Bowl:

"It's perfect, I'm staying at the house. I just wake up and drove right here. It's incredible being here in Vegas. Best city in the world, so we're having fun."

On Pro Bowlers reaching out to him for suggestions of what to do around Las Vegas: