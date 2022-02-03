Quick Hits: Raiders enjoying themselves in first day of Pro Bowl practice

The Las Vegas Raiders get to host the 2022 Pro Bowl in their backyard – and have been enjoying the vibes to the fullest.
The hometown team will be represented in the Pro Bowl by four players all making their debut in the showcase of elite talent. The players consist of First Team All-Pro punter AJ Cole, Second Team All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' leading tackler Denzel Perryman and "The Slot Machine" with over 1,000 receiving yards this past season, Hunter Renfrow.
Here are the best soundbites from their media availability during the first day of Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Maxx Crosby
On being back on the field with his Silver and Black teammates:
"It was amazing. Just being out here with Renfrow, AJ, Denzel – makes me miss playing football. It's incredible being around so many great players and coaches. It's been fun so far."
On his hometown team hosting the Pro Bowl:
"It's perfect, I'm staying at the house. I just wake up and drove right here. It's incredible being here in Vegas. Best city in the world, so we're having fun."
On Pro Bowlers reaching out to him for suggestions of what to do around Las Vegas:
"I told [Travis] Kelce and [Patrick] Mahomes if they ever need anything, they need a little lay of the land, they've got my number. I'm that guy today."
AJ Cole
His excitement level for first Pro Bowl:
"I'm really excited. It's cool to come out here and hang out with some of the guys, meet some guys across the league and represent the [Raiders]. I'm really excited for the week."
On being named a First Team All-Pro:
"It's really surreal. I always talk about how awesome the history of the punter position the Raiders have. I'm really just blessed and fortunate to be a part of that. It's awesome, I'm excited. It's a really cool honor and it's a big testament to all the guys I've played with as well – from long snapper Trent [Sieg] to all the other guys on special teams."
On whether he'll bring out any new punts for the Pro Bowl:
"Try some new stuff, might as well."
Denzel Perryman
On what it's like playing in his first Pro Bowl:
"I'm still taking it in. It probably won't hit me until Sunday. But right now, I'm just taking it in. Crazy experience right now."
On being able to play with some of his AFC foes in the Pro Bowl:
"It's been great, just been shaking hands. Obviously, I've played against a lot of these guys and now I'm about to be on the same team, in the same huddle with them. But like I said, I'm just taking it all in right now."
On taking time to enjoy Las Vegas in the offseason:
"After Sunday, you might see me somewhere. Eating though, I don't gamble or nothing like that. You ain't going to see me in the casino."
Hunter Renfrow
On finding out he was selected as an alternate to the Pro Bowl:
"I found out during the season and then I found out maybe two or three weeks ago that I would be an alternate for Ja'Marr [Chase] or Tyreek [Hill] were probably going to play in the Super Bowl so I'd probably be up. I was excited because it's something that's going to be attached to your name forever. It's not why you play the game. I didn't dream of playing in the Pro Bowl – I dreamed of winning a Super Bowl playing, having fun with my teammates but it's a great honor and an added superlative."
On who's he's most excited to play with on the AFC roster:
"Just watching the Kansas City guys is going to be fun. With Tyreek and how fast he is and [Travis] Kelce and how he can improvise. But really all of them. They're all at the top of their game and they're all the best of the best. So, I'm just trying to learn as much as I can from them."
His first impressions of Head Coach Josh McDaniels:
"He's an unbelievable coach. I'm excited to work with him. I talked to him, he called me after he got the job and just said how excited he was and I feel the same way. What he's been able to do with slot receivers – and receivers in general – hopefully we can just build and take off where we were last year."
