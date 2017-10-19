Quick Snap: Amari Cooper Shines In Thursday Night Thriller

Just like the lights illumining the fields at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the Oakland Raiders shone bright on Thursday night, getting a much-needed win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the 31-30 win, the Silver and Black snap their four-game losing streak, improve their record to 3-4, and perhaps most importantly, they secure a vitally important win in the division.

It was a great night to be a Raider; here are four, quick observations from the unreal Thursday night game.

1. NaVorro Bowman made his Raiders debut

What a week it's been for NaVorro Bowman.

Heck, what a four days its been for the All-Pro linebacker.

Bowman signed with the Raiders Monday afternoon, and Thursday night, the three-time Pro Bowler made his debut as a Raider.

Just a week removed from suiting up for the San Francisco 49ers, Bowman played a vast majority of the defensive snap for Ken Norton, Jr.'s group, providing some stability and veteran leadership for a very young linebackers group.

While the full impact of Bowman's signing likely won't be evident until later in the season, No. 53 certainly made a good first impression in front of Raider Nation.

2. Well, hello there, Amari Cooper

Look, we all know that Amari Cooper didn't get off to the kind of start to 2017 that he would have liked, but No. 89 certainly looked like the Amari Cooper of old Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing got Cooper involved early and often, and the Pro Bowl wide receiver made the most of those opportunities, as he scored the Raiders first of the evening, hauling in a 38-yard bomb from Derek Carr in the first quarter.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, on the very next series, Cooper found the end zone again, this time on a 45-yard dart from Carr.

Boy, I know I'm stating the obvious, but this Raiders offense is so much more dynamic when Cooper is providing a spark like he did tonight…

3. There was no answer for Tyreek Hill

BREAKING NEWS: Tyreke Hill is fast.

Seriously though, coming into tonight's matchup with the Chiefs, it was widely known how dynamic of a player Hill was, both in the return game, as well as out wide, and the second-year wide receiver made that abundantly clear once again Thursday night.

Not only did he finish with more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, he also got involved in the running game, carrying the ball twice for seven yards as well.

Tyreek Hill is one of the premier playmakers in the NFL, and Thursday night, the Silver and Black got to experience everything that up close and personal.

4. It was a wild night under the lights

Man, that was quite the game, huh?

From the explosive return of Amari Cooper, to the second quarter ejection of Marshawn Lynch, to tipped passes that inexplicably resulted in touchdowns, Thursday's game against the Chiefs was certainly not lacking excitement.