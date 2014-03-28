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Raiders Add Maurice Jones-Drew

Mar 28, 2014 at 05:20 AM
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New Raiders RB Maurice Jones-Drew signs his contract in the Hall of Fame Room at the Raiders Alameda, Calif., facility.* Photo by Tony Gonzales.*

The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Maurice Jones-Drew, General Manager Reggie McKenzie announced Friday.

Following eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones-Drew joins the Raiders having been selected to three Pro Bowls (2009-11) in his career. His career totals include 114 games played with 70 starts, 1,804 carries for 8,071 yards (4.5 avg.) with 68 touchdowns, 335 receptions for 2,873 yards and 11 touchdowns and 79 kickoff returns for 2,054 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Jones-Drew rushed for 803 yards on 234 carries with five touchdowns in 15 games. He turned in his best performance of the season on Dec. 5 against the Houston Texans when he ran for 103 yards on 14 carries in the Jaguars' 27-20 victory.

The 5-foot-7, 210-pounder was selected to three straight Pro Bowls from 2009-11, rushing for over 1,000 yards each year and ranking second in the NFL during that time span with 4,321 rushing yards. In 2011, Jones-Drew had his most productive season, setting career and franchise highs for rushing yards (1,606) and yards from scrimmage (1,980) and adding 11 total touchdowns. Additionally, he earned Associated Press All-Pro first-team honors. A native of nearby Antioch, Calif., Jones-Drew was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the second round (60th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He finished his three-year career with 2,503 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns and set a school record with 4,688 all-purpose yards. He prepped at De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif., where he produced a standout career in football and as a sprinter in track.

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