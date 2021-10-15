Raiders at Broncos: How to watch the two division rivals square off

Oct 15, 2021 at 09:45 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) travel to Denver this Sunday to take on the Denver Broncos (3-2).

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High

Sunday, October 17

1:25 p.m. PDT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
Network: CBS
Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon
Color Analyst: James Lofton
Sideline/Field: Amanda Balionis

Related Links

Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Sports USA
Play-by-play: John Ahlers
Color Analyst: Doug Plank
Table inside Article
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst: Harry Ruiz

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for web users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our FacebookInstagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.14.21

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Silver and Black gear up for their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A pair of Crucial Catch gloves during the Las Vegas Raiders' practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 100

A pair of Crucial Catch gloves during the Las Vegas Raiders' practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders vs. Bears: How to watch the Silver and Black take on Chicago

The Las Vegas Raiders look to get back in the win column this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
news

Raiders at Chargers: How to watch the primetime AFC West showdown 

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) take on division rival Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) in primetime on Monday Night Football.
news

Raiders vs. Dolphins: How to watch the Week 3 battle

The Las Vegas Raiders look to continue their winning streak this Sunday when hosting the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders at Steelers: How to watch the team's first road game of 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to go 2-0 this Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
news

Raiders vs. Ravens: How to watch the Silver and Black's primetime season opener

The Raiders will take the field for the first time in the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders at 49ers: How to watch the Silver and Black's final preseason game

The Raiders will look to go undefeated in the 2021 preseason as they finish out the preseason slate at Levi's Stadium against San Francisco.
news

Raiders at Rams: How to watch the Silver and Black at SoFi Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders take the field to face off against the Los Angeles Rams after two joint practices together. 
news

Raiders vs. Seahawks: How to watch the preseason opener

The Las Vegas Raiders open up the preseason on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
news

How to watch The Raiders Report's 2021 Minicamp Recap

Defensive backs coach Ron Milus' exclusive interview headlines the fifth episode of the show.
news

How to watch the NFL's 2021 schedule release

NFL Network's coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release '21, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular-season schedule.
news

Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly here, set to kickoff in just three days, and you won't want to miss who the Las Vegas Raiders select with the No. 17 overall pick.
Advertising