Raiders Coaches of the Week: Week 3

Sep 26, 2019 at 02:08 PM
cotw-main-092619
Oakland Raiders

Each week on Raiders.com, a coach from the Oakland and Las Vegas areas will be chosen as the Coach of the Week, and each will be awarded with a $1,000 donation to the school's football program. Before the Oakland Raiders head to Indianapolis to go to battle with the Colts, let's honor a pair of coaches of the week, presented by Gatorade.

Oakland

Justin Redemer, from Hayward High School in Hayward, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Farmers dominated their opponent winning 50-6. With the win the Farmers improved their record to 3-0. Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on raiders.com.

Las Vegas

Matt Gerber, from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Aggies pulled through big defensively stopping their opponent from scoring in OT. The Aggies improved to 3-1 on the season. Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on raiders.com.

Related Content

news

Raiders honor military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating the league-wide Salute to Service initiative through various activations in Southern Nevada, including at this Sunday's contest versus Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Alumnus Jay Schroeder is Raiders' nominee for Salute to Service Award

During his tenure with the team, both as a player and now as an Alumnus, Schroeder continues to show support for the community and the Raiders' military partners.

news

Raiders host 'Stretch and Move' for Red Rock Elementary students, who also received footwear courtesy of Shoe Palace

The Raiders led students through various stretch, warmup and cool down routines, football drills and games they can replicate at recess and home.

news

Raiders deliver shoes and smiles to local elementary school with help of Shoe Palace, CIS of Nevada

The Silver and Black were on hand to help give out new pairs of sneakers to students at Red Rock Elementary – one of three local schools that received a shoe donation from the groups.

news

Raiders host Nike 11-On football event for girls flag football teams at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed over 200 girls from Southern Nevada high school flag football programs to compete in 7-on-7 passing scrimmages on the same indoor practice field used by the team.

news

Raiders host Boys & Girls Club members for 'Tent or Treat'

The team invited 200 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada's Kish, Boyd, Reynolds and Southern Highlands clubhouses to participate in a Halloween event yesterday at Raiders HQ.

news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host teens from Candlelighters at Allegiant Stadium

Daniel Carlson, Chase Garbers, Andre James and Luke Masterson joined the teens in activities that included tie-dying Raiders t-shirts to represent the colors associated with multiple forms of cancer.

news

Raiders support annual 'National Night Out'

Tashawn Bower joined with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Bolden Area Command to engage with the community at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, where the Silver and Black conducted a Raiders Junior Training Camp.

news

Darren Waller awarded Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP

The tight end continues to use his inspiring story as a motivator for others, recently sharing his experiences with 400 service men and women at Nellis Air Force Base.

news

Raiders commemorate 1 October, recognize first responders

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted 300 first responders at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday night in appreciation for the valiant efforts they display every day.

news

Las Vegas Raiders players lead elementary school students at football camp in advance of Silver & Black Flag League kickoff

For the second consecutive year, the Las Vegas Raiders are teaming up with the City of Las Vegas Parks & Recreation to conduct a youth flag football league for Las Vegas area youth.

news

Las Vegas Raiders encourage voter registration, participation

There is no offseason for democracy.

Advertising