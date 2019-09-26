Raiders Coaches of the Week: Week 3

Each week on Raiders.com, a coach from the Oakland and Las Vegas areas will be chosen as the Coach of the Week, and each will be awarded with a $1,000 donation to the school's football program. Before the Oakland Raiders head to Indianapolis to go to battle with the Colts, let's honor a pair of coaches of the week, presented by Gatorade.

Oakland

Justin Redemer, from Hayward High School in Hayward, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Farmers dominated their opponent winning 50-6. With the win the Farmers improved their record to 3-0. Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on raiders.com.

Las Vegas