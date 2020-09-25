Raiders Mailbag: Coach Guenther's defense places a huge emphasis on containing Cam Newton

Alec Penfield from Lusk, Wyoming asks...

How's the defense preparing to handle Cam Newton after his hot start these last two games?

The Raiders are definitely going to have to contain Cam Newton in the pocket.

Cam Newton is extremely explosive and it will take more than just the defensive line to contain him. Expect to see linebackers Cory Littleton and Nicholas Murrow stepping up their game to making sure Newton doesn't use his legs for big gains against the Raiders.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will definitely be looking for a collaborative team effort to stop Cam Newton on Sunday.