Raiders Mailbag: Coach Guenther's defense places a huge emphasis on containing Cam Newton

Sep 24, 2020 at 05:19 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It's always a lot easier to do this after a big Monday night win.

The Raiders are going into Week 3 undefeated as they are preparing to take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

We received a lot of great questions this week, especially regarding how the Silver and Black will be able to stop Bill's new shiny toy Cam Newton at quarterback.

Here are a few answers to some of your questions left on Facebook. I am always open to answering anymore if you find me @theleviedwards on Twitter or Instagram.

Let's see what you got.

Alec Penfield from Lusk, Wyoming asks...

How's the defense preparing to handle Cam Newton after his hot start these last two games?

The Raiders are definitely going to have to contain Cam Newton in the pocket.

Cam Newton is extremely explosive and it will take more than just the defensive line to contain him. Expect to see linebackers Cory Littleton and Nicholas Murrow stepping up their game to making sure Newton doesn't use his legs for big gains against the Raiders.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will definitely be looking for a collaborative team effort to stop Cam Newton on Sunday.

"Well, when you're playing against a guy like this, it's an 11-man responsibility," said Guenther. "If one guy's out of whack, everything gets out of whack. Everybody's got to play their responsibilities just about every week. This one's just a little bit different with some of the quarterback-run things that they have and some of the things they present in the run game."

Rob Marlin from Virginia Beach, Virginia asks...

What is the OL depth chart going into Week 3 with the injuries?

Despite the Raiders offensive line depth running a bit low, the 'next man up' mantra has been extremely effective.

The Raiders are down two Pro Bowl starters with Trent Brown (calf) missing Monday night's game vs. the Saints and Richie Incognito (achilles) being placed on IR Wednesday.

The Silver and Black have been able to get increased production from the rest of the starting line. Team captain Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Kolton Miller have been playing lights-out so far and have given Derek Carr ample of time to make plays from the pocket in the first two wins of the season.

The Raiders have also been able to see their backups step up and play well. This includes Denzelle Good, who is the third string guard who moved over to right tackle, and 2020 4th -round draft pick John Simpson out of Clemson.

The Raiders also might be getting back second-string right tackle Sam Young (groin) who was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

William Justin West from Baldwin Hills, California asks...

How has this year's team been limiting penalties? I like it, just curious if we can keep it up.

The Raiders have looked like a very disciplined team so far this season. They've only been penalized six times in their first two games of the season. That is the second-least amount of penalties among the NFL, with the very least being, of course, the New England Patriots.

Jon Gruden has done a great job of making sure his young team is well-coached and doing their jobs in adversity and I have every reason to believe that it will keep up throughout the duration of the season.

J. Lavatai Panapa from Kapolei, Hawaii asks...

Are we gonna open up the play calling down field a bit more this game? We have youngsters at the wideouts who can stretch the field so defenses can't stack the box to stop Josh Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs is a beast.

This is something that's not new to this point. His level of play and ability to be an every-down back will definitely help open up the passing game for Derek Carr and his young receivers.

In the win against the Saints, Derek Carr showed glimpses of making some great play-action passes to his young receivers including one on a fourth-down goal line touchdown to Darren Waller. He also spread the ball around, finding 11 different pass-catchers, and we saw him take several shots down the field.

As long as the offensive line continues their dominance in blocking for Jacobs and Carr, the passing game will open up a lot more. This will give opportunities for guys like Ruggs, Edwards and Renfrow to make big plays against New England and down the stretch of the season.

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.24.20

View photos from the Raiders practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice.
1 / 85

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
2 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
3 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during practice.
4 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
5 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice.
6 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
7 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
8 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
9 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
10 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice.
11 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
12 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
13 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
14 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
15 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
16 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
17 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
18 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.
19 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.
20 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
21 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
22 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
23 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
24 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
25 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
26 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.
27 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.
28 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.
29 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) during practice.
30 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.
31 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
32 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during practice.
33 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
34 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
35 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
36 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.
37 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
38 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) during practice.
39 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice.
40 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther during practice.
41 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
42 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.
43 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.
44 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
45 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.
46 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
47 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.
48 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.
49 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.
50 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.
51 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
52 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
53 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.
54 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
55 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
56 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), safety Jeff Heath (38), defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil, and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
57 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), safety Jeff Heath (38), defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil, and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.
58 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
59 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
60 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
61 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
62 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
63 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.
64 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.
65 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice.
66 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
67 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
68 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
69 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
70 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
71 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.
72 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
73 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Madre Harper (43) during practice.
74 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Madre Harper (43) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.
75 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.
76 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.
77 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.
78 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
79 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.
80 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
81 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice.
82 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
83 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
84 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
85 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Raiders Mailbag: How will the Silver and Black step up on defense in Week 2?
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the Silver and Black step up on defense in Week 2?

A lot of you asked some pretty good questions on Facebook regarding what can be done to stop the experienced Saints team going into the first game in Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking position battles, preseason storylines and more
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking position battles, preseason storylines and more

Just a few days before the full roster arrives in Napa, it's time for another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.
Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking needs late in the first round and the road slate for the Silver and Black
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking needs late in the first round and the road slate for the Silver and Black

It's time for another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag. 
Raiders.com Mailbag: How will the roles shake out in the wide receivers room?
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: How will the roles shake out in the wide receivers room?

With a quick break in free agency, it's time for another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.
Raiders.com Mailbag: What we learned at the Combine, talking a little NFL Draft history
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: What we learned at the Combine, talking a little NFL Draft history

Time for another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.
Raiders.com Mailbag: Getting into draft talk, team needs going forward
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Getting into draft talk, team needs going forward

After a few weeks away, the Raiders.com Mailbag is back. 
Raiders.com Mailbag: Time for a status update on the offensive line
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Time for a status update on the offensive line

Here's this week's edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag. 
Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing Jared Cook's Pro Bowl candidacy, improved play of the defense
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing Jared Cook's Pro Bowl candidacy, improved play of the defense

It's Tuesday, which means it's time for another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag. 
Raiders.com Mailbag: Have the Raiders found their kicker?
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Have the Raiders found their kicker?

Time for this week's edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag. 
Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing the Kansas City offense, My Cause, My Cleats
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing the Kansas City offense, My Cause, My Cleats

Time for another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.
Raiders.com Mailbag: Taking stock of the team's wide receivers headed into Week 12
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Taking stock of the team's wide receivers headed into Week 12

Time for another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag. 

Advertising