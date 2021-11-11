Presented by

Raiders Mailbag: What needs to be seen from Raiders to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs?

Nov 11, 2021 at 01:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Mailbag_11.10

Steve Meister said:

"Got to have a running game that way Waller will be open. Keep Mahomes on the bench."

In last season's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders won the time of possession battle by nearly 11 minutes.

The Raiders will need to emphasize controlling the tempo of the game to pull out another victory Sunday. Patrick Mahomes is talented enough to where if he stays on the field long enough, he'll find ways to make plays. The team's defense will have to make sure that Mahomes has the ball in his hands as little as possible, to give an opportunity to Carr and the offense to make plays down the stretch.

One of the best ways to control the tempo of the game is with the running game. The Silver and Black's run has improved the past three games with Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake becoming a formidable backfield tandem. The two have averaged nearly 100 rushing yards a game over the past three games – not to mention what Jalen Richard brings to the run attack as well. Getting the run game going will also help attempt to forge a balanced offense throughout the game, opening up the field for Darren Waller﻿.

So I have to agree with Steve on this one. Run the ball and keep Mahomes off the field.

Ian Ramirez said:

"Finish drives. When you get to the red zone – score touchdowns, not field goals."

Points are hard to come by in the NFL, so you have to get them any way you can. However, the difference between a field goal and a touchdown can sometimes win or lose games.

This was the case in the loss to the New York Giants last Sunday. The Raiders outgained the Giants by more than 150 total yards, but only scored a touchdown on one of six trips to the red zone. This was not just a problem that occurred in New Jersey, it's something they've struggled with this season. The Raiders have scored a touchdown 53.1 percent of the times they've reached the red zone, which ranks 27th in the NFL. The struggle is something that hasn't gone unnoticed by Derek Carr and the Raiders coaching staff.

"I took what coaches told me and that's what we worked on today in our individual drills and things like that," Carr said Wednesday. "Just some reminders of some things and you have to believe when you work on those things you get better at them. Hopefully we corrected it in individual and in the team periods and hopefully we can get better at punching it in the end zone. It's not easy to do in this league, but you got to do it to win football games."

Related Links

Mario Gutierrez said:

"I would like to see Carr have an efficient game similar to the game against the Eagles."

The past two games for Derek Carr have been very high and low points of the season for him.

The QB went from completing nearly 92 percent of his throws against the Eagles to committing three turnovers against the Giants. It was the most turnovers he's committed in a game since the 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last season.

"If I look back at this last game we moved the heck out of the football, it just was an inaccurate day for me," Carr said regarding his performance. "I don't remember a day where I'd throw a ball and I'm like, 'Dude, what is going on?' I don't remember a day in recent memory where it was like that bad. And even down in the red zone, some uncharacteristic things and it's one thing here and there."

The keyword out of all of this has to be uncharacteristic. This home game against the Chiefs will be the perfect bounce back game for Carr, especially with the addition of a deep threat in DeSean Jackson to the roster, who will help in attacking a Chiefs pass defense that's allowed the fifth-most passing yards this season.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 11.10.21

View the best photos from practice as the Silver and Black prepare for primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jeff Badet (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jeff Badet (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson's (1) helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson's (1) helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jeff Badet (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jeff Badet (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 94

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jeff Badet (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jeff Badet (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53), running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53), running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89), wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89), wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A "we ball" towel hangs off Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 94

A "we ball" towel hangs off Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia huddles with the team during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia huddles with the team during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 94

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's going to be the biggest playmaker in the Meadowlands? 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions regarding which Raiders will make the biggest impact against the Giants on Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The good, the bad and the ugly of the Raiders' season so far

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards goes over what Raider Nation has considered the highlights and low points of the season up to the bye week.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What will the defense have up their sleeves for Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few of Raider Nation's questions with the Philadelphia Eagles soaring into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What will change to the gameplan under Rich Bisaccia, if anything?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the team's first game with Rich Bisaccia as interim head coach.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Stating the obvious, but offense must start faster vs. Bears

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions about how the Raiders offense will fare against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs be able to suit up against the Chargers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses what Raider Nation wants to see out of the team in their first divisional game of the 2021 season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the Raiders defense get after the Dolphins QB2?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few of Raider Nation's questions going into the Week 3 matchup against the 1-1 Miami Dolphins.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders' defensive line keep up the pressure in Pittsburgh?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions regarding what to expect from the Silver and Black going into their first away game of the season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the secret recipe to stopping the 2019 MVP? 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a few of Raider Nation's top questions before the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions for Raider Nation after the release of the initial 53-man roster and practice squad.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs have throughly impressed Raider Nation this preseason

The Raiders' 2021 second and fifth-round draft picks are certainly getting more hype with the San Francisco 49ers around the corner.
Advertising