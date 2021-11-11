Raiders Mailbag: What needs to be seen from Raiders to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs?

Ian Ramirez said:

"Finish drives. When you get to the red zone – score touchdowns, not field goals."

Points are hard to come by in the NFL, so you have to get them any way you can. However, the difference between a field goal and a touchdown can sometimes win or lose games.

This was the case in the loss to the New York Giants last Sunday. The Raiders outgained the Giants by more than 150 total yards, but only scored a touchdown on one of six trips to the red zone. This was not just a problem that occurred in New Jersey, it's something they've struggled with this season. The Raiders have scored a touchdown 53.1 percent of the times they've reached the red zone, which ranks 27th in the NFL. The struggle is something that hasn't gone unnoticed by Derek Carr and the Raiders coaching staff.