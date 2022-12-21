Raiders mourn the passing of Franco Harris

The Raiders Family was saddened to learn of the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris this morning.
Franco was an unmatched competitor on the field and one of the game's great ambassadors throughout his life. From his role in the "Immaculate Reception" as a rookie to countless battles on the gridiron, Franco will always be an important part of Raiders history. He was a generous person who brought happiness to everyone he touched. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with his wife Dana and the Harris family during this difficult time.