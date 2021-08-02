Raiders place LB James Onwualu on Reserve/Retired list, waive RB Darius Jackson

Aug 02, 2021 at 03:58 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders placed LB James Onwualu on the Reserve/Retired list, the club announced Monday.

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Onwualu, James LB 6-1 235 3 Notre Dame

Additionally for the Raiders, RB Jalen Richard returned to practice from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived RB Darius Jackson.

Training Camp Practice: 7.31.21

The Silver and Black finish off their first week of 2021 Training Camp with a practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the weight room for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee (58) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee (58) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
91 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
92 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
93 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
94 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
95 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
96 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and tackle Sam Young (79) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
97 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and tackle Sam Young (79) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans wave to players at 2021 Training Camp.
98 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fans wave to players at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
99 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising