Raiders place LB James Onwualu on Reserve/Retired list, waive RB Darius Jackson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders placed LB James Onwualu on the Reserve/Retired list, the club announced Monday.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Onwualu, James
|LB
|6-1
|235
|3
|Notre Dame
Additionally for the Raiders, RB Jalen Richard returned to practice from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived RB Darius Jackson.
The Silver and Black finish off their first week of 2021 Training Camp with a practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.