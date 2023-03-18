Raiders re-sign LB Curtis Bolton 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed restricted free agent LB Curtis Bolton, the club announced Saturday.
Bolton rejoins the Raiders after playing in a career-high 10 games in 2022, appearing primarily on special teams and recording five tackles. Bolton, who originally signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, has played in 15 career games and totaled eight tackles on special teams. He has also spent time on the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.
A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Bolton played in 34 games with 14 starts in four years (2015-18) at Oklahoma and tallied 155 tackles (70 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.