Raiders bring back K Dominik Eberle

Aug 01, 2021 at 02:08 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Dominik-Eberle-release-thumb-8121

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed K Dominik Eberle, the team announced Sunday.

Eberle, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound kicker out of Utah State was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent his rookie campaign on the Raiders practice squad and was signed by the club as a Reserve/Future free agent at the conclusion of the season.

A native of Nuremberg, Germany, Eberle played four years at Utah State, appearing in 43 career games and finishing as the most decorated kicker in program history. He set eight school records at Utah State, including points scored (359), points per game (8.34), field goals made (64), PATs (167), PAT attempts (167), PAT percentage (100 percent), consecutive PATs (167) and field goals from 50-plus yards (four).

