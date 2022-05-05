Raiders announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

May 05, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff
The six newest Raiders have gotten their jersey numbers and are one step closer to putting on the Silver and Black. Raiders rookies will report to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center next week as Rookie Minicamp gets underway May 13.

PositionPlayerNumber
GDylan Parham66
RBZamir White35
DLNeil Farrell Jr.93
DTMatthew Butler73
TThayer Munford Jr.77
RBBrittain Brown38

For free agent additions' jersey numbers, click here.

Photos: Meet the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class

The picks are in and the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all six of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
1 / 6

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
2 / 6

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
3 / 6

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
4 / 6

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
5 / 6

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
6 / 6

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
