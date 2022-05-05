Raiders announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

The six newest Raiders have gotten their jersey numbers and are one step closer to putting on the Silver and Black. Raiders rookies will report to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center next week as Rookie Minicamp gets underway May 13.
|Position
|Player
|Number
|G
|Dylan Parham
|66
|RB
|Zamir White
|35
|DL
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|93
|DT
|Matthew Butler
|73
|T
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|77
|RB
|Brittain Brown
|38
The picks are in and the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all six of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.