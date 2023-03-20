Raiders sign DL Jordan Willis

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DL Jordan Willis, the club announced Monday.
Willis joins the Raiders after playing the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers (2021-22). Originally a third-round selection (73rd overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft, Willis has played in 69 career games with two starts, posting 91 tackles (55 solo), 10.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
A native of Kansas City, Mo., Willis played collegiately at Kansas State from 2013-16, where he registered 114 tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss, 26 sacks and seven forced fumbles. As a senior, Willis was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.