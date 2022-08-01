Raiders sign LB Curtis Bolton; Place LB Micah Kiser on Reserve/Injured list

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Curtis Bolton, the club announced Monday.
Bolton joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021. He appeared in five games for the Lions, appearing primarily on special teams and recording two tackles. Bolton was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve prior to the season.
A native of Honolulu, Hawaii., Bolton played in 34 games with14 starts in four years (2015-18) at Oklahoma and tallied 155 tackles (70 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
Additionally, the Raiders have placed LB Micah Kiser on the Reserve/Injured List.