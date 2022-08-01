Raiders sign LB Curtis Bolton; Place LB Micah Kiser on Reserve/Injured list

Aug 01, 2022 at 01:59 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Bolton_thumb_080122

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Curtis Bolton, the club announced Monday.

Bolton joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021. He appeared in five games for the Lions, appearing primarily on special teams and recording two tackles. Bolton was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve prior to the season.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii., Bolton played in 34 games with14 starts in four years (2015-18) at Oklahoma and tallied 155 tackles (70 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Additionally, the Raiders have placed LB Micah Kiser on the Reserve/Injured List.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign RB Austin Walter

Additionally, the Raiders have placed LB Kyler Fackrell on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Jason Horowitz named Raiders radio play-by-play voice

Horowitz will be joined on the call for all Raiders games this season by former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who moved to the booth to handle color analyst duties in 2018.

news

Raiders re-sign G Jordan Meredith, place G/T Denzelle Good on Reserve/Retired list

Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 302-pound guard out of Western Kentucky, signed with the Raiders as a free agent in February of 2022 and was waived before the start of training camp.

news

Launch of NFL+ allows fans in Las Vegas to follow the Raiders all season

With NFL+, Raiders fans can take their game on the go.

news

Raiders sign S Matthias Farley

Additionally, the team has placed DT Vernon Butler on the Non-Football Injury List and WR Dillon Stoner on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

news

Raiders sign CB Isiah Brown

Additionally, the team has released S Dallin Leavitt and waived G Jordan Meredith.

news

Raiders sign WR Isaiah Zuber

Additionally, the team has placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. and DT Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

news

Raiders host Sheriff's Leadership Series at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders Alumnus and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece addressed the group that included LVMPD officers, dispatchers and administrative staff.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce Sandra Douglass Morgan as new president

"It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team's history," said Morgan.

news

Grand Opening sale event at The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin set for June 30-July 5

All merchandise inside The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin will be discounted 20 percent during a six-day sale

news

Raiders host Nike 11-On high school football event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Over 200 Southern Nevada student-athletes representing eight Southern Nevada high schools got the exclusive opportunity to perform on the same practice field as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertising