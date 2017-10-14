Raiders Sign LB Shilique Calhoun To Active Roster

ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Oakland Raiders have signed LB Shilique Calhoun to the active roster, the club announced Saturday.

Calhoun was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (75th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he totaled five tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass defensed in 10 games played before suffering a knee injury and being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Dec. 23.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder played in 54 games with 41 starts over four seasons at Michigan State, finishing with 131 career tackles. He also tallied 27 sacks, ranking second on the school's all-time list.