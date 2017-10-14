 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Raiders Sign LB Shilique Calhoun To Active Roster

Oct 14, 2017 at 05:34 AM
Author Image
Raiders Communications
calhoun-main-101417.jpg

ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Oakland Raiders have signed LB Shilique Calhoun to the active roster, the club announced Saturday.

Calhoun was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (75th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he totaled five tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass defensed in 10 games played before suffering a knee injury and being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Dec. 23.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder played in 54 games with 41 starts over four seasons at Michigan State, finishing with 131 career tackles. He also tallied 27 sacks, ranking second on the school's all-time list.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed CB Antonio Hamilton on the Reserve/Injured List.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown wants to be legendary: 'My goal is to catch Jerry Rice'

Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, and Jerry Rice set the precedent for what it means to be an Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver. Now it's Antonio Brown's turn.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick Punter Johnny Townsend

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick P Johnny Townsend, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Release Quarterback Josh Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have released Josh Johnson, the club announced Thursday.

news

Raiders Linebacker Derrick Johnson: "It's The Perfect Time To Be A Raider"

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson wants to finish his career on a high note.

news

Raiders Sign Linebacker Derrick Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have signed Derrick Johnson, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Sign Second-Round Pick Defensive Tackle P.J. Hall

The Oakland Raiders have signed second-round draft pick P.J. Hall, the club announced Sunday.

news

Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick Linebacker Azeem Victor

The Oakland Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick Azeem Victor, the club announced Saturday.

news

By The Numbers: A Look At The Raiders Free Agency Haul

Let's take a look at the accolades of some of the newest Oakland Raiders.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Latest Content

news

Raiders reveal upgraded draft war room

Apr 17, 2026

"I think it's the best in the NFL. I don't think that's don't think that's up for discussion," GM John Spytek said.

video

Watch: Welcome to the Raiders' new war room

Apr 17, 2026

The Silver and Black have revealed their brand new draft war room for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

news

By the Numbers: The Silver and Black's draft history

Apr 17, 2026

Read through for some facts and numbers on the Raiders' draft history.

video

Watch: On the clock and on the card

Apr 17, 2026

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

news

2026 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, Raiders' draft picks and more

Apr 16, 2026

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

news

Former linebacker Matt Millen to announce Raiders' Day 2 draft picks in Pittsburgh

Apr 16, 2026

Millen, a Pennsylvania native, was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft.

audio

Raiders full seven-round mock draft!

Apr 15, 2026

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis run through a complete seven-round mock draft for the Raiders.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Should the Raiders add a wide receiver in the draft?

Apr 15, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the upcoming draft.

gallery

Photos: Raiders welcome JAG Nevada students for a career exploration panel at HQ

Apr 15, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted JAG Nevada students for a career exploration panel with Raiders staff members and a tour of Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Raiders are 'open to all options' as they prioritize assembling a complete draft class

Apr 14, 2026

John Spytek and assistant GM Brian Stark are placing as much attention to detail on their late-round draft selections as they are on No. 1 overall.

news

Gutierrez: Can you smell what Spytek is cooking?

Apr 14, 2026

While we cannot say for certain who the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick on, his name likely rhymes with…Mernando Fendoza.

video

John Spytek and Brian Stark Pre-Draft Press Conference - 4.14.26

Apr 14, 2026

General Manager John Spytek and Assistant General Manager Brian Stark address the media prior to the 2026 NFL Draft.

View All
Advertising