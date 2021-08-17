Raiders sign LB Te'von Coney

Aug 17, 2021 at 02:12 PM
Raiders Public Relations
coney-release-81621-generic

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Te'von Coney, the club announced Tuesday.

Coney, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker, originally joined the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending part of the season on the club's practice squad.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., native played four years at Notre Dame, seeing action in 50 games with 29 starts and recording 314 tackles (159 solo), 24.5 for loss, seven sacks and one INT.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette's (20) pads in the locker room prior the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette's (20) pads in the locker room prior the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) walk down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) walk down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the bench during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the bench during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

A Raiderette holds a pom-pom on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
A Raiderette holds a pom-pom on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks (69) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks (69) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) is congratulated by tight end Nick Bowers (82) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) after rushing for a two-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) is congratulated by tight end Nick Bowers (82) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) after rushing for a two-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a two-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a two-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

