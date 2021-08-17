Raiders sign LB Te'von Coney

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Te'von Coney, the club announced Tuesday.
Coney, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker, originally joined the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending part of the season on the club's practice squad.
The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., native played four years at Notre Dame, seeing action in 50 games with 29 starts and recording 314 tackles (159 solo), 24.5 for loss, seven sacks and one INT.
