Raiders sign S Jaquan Johnson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent S Jaquan Johnson, the club announced Tuesday.
Johnson joins the Raiders after playing four seasons for the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 60 career games with four starts and posting 39 tackles (21 solo), two interceptions and two passes defensed, while adding 13 stops on special teams. Last season, Johnson played in 16 games with three starts and recorded a career-high 25 tackles (11) and added one interception and one pass defensed.
A native of Miami, Fla., Johnson played collegiately at Miami (2015-18), appearing in 48 games and totaling 252 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, eight interceptions, seven passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles. As a senior, Johnson was named Second-Team All-ACC.