Raiders sign S Jaquan Johnson

Mar 21, 2023 at 09:25 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
JaquanJohnson_032123

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent S Jaquan Johnson, the club announced Tuesday.

Johnson joins the Raiders after playing four seasons for the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 60 career games with four starts and posting 39 tackles (21 solo), two interceptions and two passes defensed, while adding 13 stops on special teams. Last season, Johnson played in 16 games with three starts and recorded a career-high 25 tackles (11) and added one interception and one pass defensed.

A native of Miami, Fla., Johnson played collegiately at Miami (2015-18), appearing in 48 games and totaling 252 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, eight interceptions, seven passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles. As a senior, Johnson was named Second-Team All-ACC.

JohnsonSigning_032123

Related Content

news

Raiders sign WR Cam Sims

Sims joins the Raiders after spending his first five seasons with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 55 career games with 17 starts and recording 57 receptions for 804 yards with three touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign TE O.J. Howard

Howard, a 6-foot-6, 251-pound tight end, joins the Raiders after one season with the Houston Texans.

news

Raiders sign DL Jordan Willis

Originally a third-round selection (73rd overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft, Willis joins the Raiders after playing the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers (2021-22).

news

Raiders re-sign G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

Since joining the Silver and Black in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts.

news

Raiders re-sign FB Jakob Johnson

Johnson enters his second season with the Silver and Black after spending his first three years in the NFL with the New England Patriots (2019-21).

news

Raiders re-sign C Hroniss Grasu

Grasu, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound center rejoins the Raiders and enters his eighth season in the NFL.

news

Raiders sign LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Bobenmoyer joins the Raiders after playing three seasons for the Denver Broncos, seeing action in 46 career games and posting 11 special teams tackles (six solo) with one fumble recovery.

news

Raiders re-sign LB Curtis Bolton

Bolton played in a career-high 10 games in 2022, appearing primarily on special teams and recording five tackles.

news

Raiders re-sign DT Jerry Tillery

Tillery rejoins the Silver and Black after being claimed via waivers by the club last season, where he appeared in eight games with four starts and recorded 10 tackles (eight).

news

Raiders sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo

In 57 games with the 49ers, Garoppolo had a passer rating of 99.2 with 13,599 yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. As the 49ers' starter, he had a 38-17 record and won four of his six playoff games.

news

Raiders sign CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson rejoins the Raiders after spending one season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he saw action in 16 games with four starts and recorded 28 tackles (26 solo) and six passes defensed.

