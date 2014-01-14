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Raiders Sign Tony Dye to Reserve/Future Contract

Jan 14, 2014 at 05:53 AM
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The Oakland Raiders have signed safety Tony Dye to a Reserve/Future contract, General Manager Reggie McKenzie announced on Tuesday.

Dye originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May 2012, and spent the entire 2012 season on the Reserve/Injured list with an ankle injury. After being waived at the end of training camp in 2013, Dye signed on with Cincinnati's practice squad on Sept. 24, before being elevated to the active roster on Nov. 16. He appeared in one game, making a special teams stop before being waived on Dec. 12 and re-signed to the practice squad.

The 5-foot-10, 205 pounder was a three-year starter at UCLA and led the team in tackles (96) his junior year, earning a PAC-10 honorable mention.

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