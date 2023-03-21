Raiders sign WR Cam Sims

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR Cam Sims, the club announced Tuesday.
Sims joins the Raiders after spending his first five seasons in the NFL with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 55 career games with 17 starts and recording 57 receptions for 804 yards with three touchdowns. Last season, Sims played in 17 games with three starts and posted eight catches for 89 yards.
A native of Monroe, La., Sims played collegiately at Alabama from 2014-17, where he totaled 41 receptions for 467 yards and two touchdowns.