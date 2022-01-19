Raiders sign William Sweet, Javon Wims to Reserve/Future contracts

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following two players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Wednesday.
|Player
|Position
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|William Sweet
|T
|6-6
|313
|1
|North Carolina
|Javon Wims
|WR
|6-4
|222
|4
|Georgia
Sweet: Originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019…Made stops with Arizona (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021)…Played three seasons at North Carolina, appearing in 26 games during his collegiate career.