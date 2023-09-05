Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole Sr. to practice squad 

Sep 05, 2023 at 01:33 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Keelan Cole Sr. to the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.

Cole enters his seventh NFL season and second with the Raiders. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2017 and has appeared in 93 career games with 37 starts and totaled 197 receptions for 2,832 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound wide receiver played in 14 games with three starts for the Silver and Black, recording 10 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Antoine Wesley from the practice squad.

