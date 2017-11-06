Raiders Snap Counts vs. Dolphins: Marshawn Lynch Scores Two Touchdowns In Win

Following their 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, the Oakland Raiders are back in the winner's circle.
On the shoulders of another 300-yard day from Derek Carr, as well as a pair of Marshawn Lynch touchdowns, the Silver and Black took care of the Fins, and will head into the bye week as winners of two of their past three games.
Before the bye week officially gets underway, let's take a look back at the playtime percentages from the win at Hard Rock Stadium, and see what we can learn from the numbers.
Offense
Carr gets the offense rolling– For the second week in a row, Derek Carr hit the 300-yard mark, throwing for 300 yards on the dot against an impressive Miami defense. The Raiders starting quarterback played all 63 offensive snaps in the win over the Dolphins, completing passes to seven receivers en route to the Raiders fourth win of 2017. Carr has said time and again that his individual stats mean nothing to him as long as the team wins, but with his performance Sunday night, "DC" became the fourth quarterback in club history to surpass the 13,000 passing yard mark.
Welcome home, Johnny Holton– The second-year wide receiver doesn't get a ton of chances to make plays on the offensive side of the football, but so far in 2017, he's made the most of the balls that do get tossed his way. The Miami-native played just seven (11%) offensive snaps Sunday night, and he was only targeted once, but he took full advantage of that target, hauling in a 44-yard touchdown from Carr to give the Raiders a second quarter lead. It was Holton's second touchdown of 2017, but in front of a group of 110 family and friends, that score had to have been a little extra special.
Beast Mode makes his presence felt– After serving a one-game suspension, running back Marshawn Lynch returned in a big way for the Raiders Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. No. 24 played 27 offensive snaps (59%), and carried the ball a team-high 14 times for 57 yards. Additionally, he scored two rushing touchdowns, marking the first time he had multiple scores in a game since December of 2014.
Defense
Bowman puts together another good day– The veteran linebacker has paid huge dividends for the Silver and Black since signing with the team earlier this season, and Sunday's win over the Dolphins was no exception to that rule. Bowman played all 67 defensive snaps, finishing his evening with 10 tackles, as well as one quarterback hit.
Edwards Jr. stays active– The versatile defensive end has quietly enjoyed a really strong 2017 campaign, and he kept that positive momentum rolling at Hard Rock Stadium. Edwards played 42 defensive snaps (63%) in the 27-24 win over the Dolphins, totaling five tackles, a quarterback hit, and a half sack. With the half sack, No. 97 now has 3.5 sacks on the year.
Melifonwu makes his return –After being promoted from the reserve/injured list to the active roster Saturday afternoon, Obi Melifonwu made his NFL debut Sunday evening against the Dolphins. The rookie safety didn't play a ton in his first regular season game – just seven defensive snaps (10%) – but he did total three tackles in the Week 9 victory.