Raiders Snap Counts vs. Dolphins: Marshawn Lynch Scores Two Touchdowns In Win

Welcome home, Johnny Holton– The second-year wide receiver doesn't get a ton of chances to make plays on the offensive side of the football, but so far in 2017, he's made the most of the balls that do get tossed his way. The Miami-native played just seven (11%) offensive snaps Sunday night, and he was only targeted once, but he took full advantage of that target, hauling in a 44-yard touchdown from Carr to give the Raiders a second quarter lead. It was Holton's second touchdown of 2017, but in front of a group of 110 family and friends, that score had to have been a little extra special.