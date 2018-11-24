Raiders statement on the passing of Bob McNair

Nov 23, 2018 at 08:11 PM
Raiders Public Relations
The Raiders family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob McNair. He was generous to many causes and his impact was felt throughout the NFL and beyond. The Raider Nation's condolences are with the McNair family and the entire Texans organization at this time.

