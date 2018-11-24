Raiders statement on the passing of Bob McNair

The Raiders family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob McNair. He was generous to many causes and his impact was felt throughout the NFL and beyond. The Raider Nation's condolences are with the McNair family and the entire Texans organization at this time.
Announcement: Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII
The 2024 game will be a first for The Greatest Arena on Earth.
Raiders, Smith's take Las Vegas families on 'Holiday Huddle' shopping spree
Accompanied by Raiders players and the Raiderettes, each family received a $1000 Smith's gift card to purchase groceries, clothes and toys.
Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole sign multi-year extensions with the Raiders
The Raiders' duo is here to stay as the team signed the specialists to contract extensions.
Raiders place Drake and Kwiatkoski on IR, sign Compton to practice squad
The Raiders also designated safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive tackle Darius Philon to return from IR.
Raiders engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop
Members of the Raiders spent the day engaging with Southern Nevada youth, connecting in shared interests including music, sports, pop culture and character development.
Darren Waller named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide
Considered one of the NFL's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes a player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
Raiders promote FB Sutton Smith to active roster
The fullback has appeared in two games this season for the Silver and Black.
Run-DMC's Rev Run to perform at halftime on Sunday
The front man of seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, Rev Run has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture.
Steve Hill to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch
Hill's early and constant advocacy on behalf of the Raiders and unwavering support was a crucial element to the Silver & Black's relocation to Southern Nevada.
Vanessa Hudgens to perform National Anthem on Sunday
Hudgens rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation High School Musical film series, which brought her significant mainstream success.
Raiders sign long snapper Carson Tinker to active roster
The 6-foot, 237-pound long snapper has made stops with the Jaguars, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.