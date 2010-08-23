Raiders to Host NFL FLAG Regional Tournament

Aug 23, 2010 at 10:51 AM
091109flag.jpg


The NFL has released the 2010 NFL FLAG Regional Tournament schedule. Just as the 2009 season did, the 2010 season will feature eight Regional Tournaments in three divisions: 9-11 Co-Ed, Girls 12-14 and Boys 12-14.  Eight NFL teams will play host including The Oakland Raiders.

November 20:  OaklandLocation:  Oakland Raiders Practice Facility

Champions of each division at all eight Regionals will qualify for the NFL FLAG Tournament of Champions to be held at Disney's Wide World of Sports on February 26, 2011. 

Registration is now open! Click here for more info.

