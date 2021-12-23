Southern Nevada Chambers of Commerce to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – Representatives from six Southern Nevada Chambers of Commerce will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of the Las Vegas Raiders game versus Denver on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Mary Beth Sewald (Vegas Chamber), Peter Guzman (Latin Chamber of Commerce, Nevada), Ken Evans (Urban Chamber of Commerce), Aviva Gordon (Henderson Chamber of Commerce), Sonny Vinuya (Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce), and Dolores Campuzano-Pignatello (Women's Chamber of Commerce of Nevada) will join in lighting the Torch in recognition of the business community's support of the Raiders' relocation to Southern Nevada, the construction of Allegiant Stadium and their collective commitment to the economic well-being of our community.

This group joins Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Executive Officer/President Steve Hill (December 5 against Washington), Henderson Mayor Debra March (November 21 versus Cincinnati), David Manica (November 14 against Kansas City), Jim Murren (October 24 against Philadelphia), Tommy White (October 10 versus Chicago), Steve Wynn (September 26 versus Miami), Brian Sandoval (September 13 versus Baltimore) and Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson (August 14 against Seattle), on the list of those who have been extended the privilege to perform the honor in 2021.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."