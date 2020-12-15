Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies light Al Davis Memorial Torch

Dec 14, 2020 at 04:24 PM
Raiders Public Relations
gameday-entertainment-colts-121420_025
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Select members of four Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies performed the honors of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the December 13 contest versus Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo was accompanied by representatives from his department as well as the Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

This marks the fifth straight time in 2020 that the Raiders have invited community members to participate in this prestigious ceremony. Men and women, representing the 12,000-plus individuals who contributed to the design and construction of Allegiant Stadium, were afforded the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 22 game against Kansas City inside the facility that they proudly built. Airmen from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 15 game versus Denver at Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders honored veterans and active-duty military for Salute to Service.

Cancer survivors who were treated at healthcare facilities in Nevada and Utah joined Las Vegas Mayor and two-time breast cancer survivor Carolyn G. Goodman in lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff of the October 25 game versus Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders commemorated the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative. Before the October 4 game against Buffalo, the Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch to show appreciation for their continued service in our community.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch. Before the inaugural game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, Mrs. Carol Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband when the Raiders faced New Orleans. Prior to every game, the team and the fans pay tribute to Mr. Davis by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch in his honor. The Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

Sights of the Game: Week 14 Gameday Entertainment vs. Colts

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) cleats before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
1 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) cleats before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard's (30) cleats before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
2 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard's (30) cleats before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the North Las Vegas Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
3 / 35

A member of the North Las Vegas Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
4 / 35

A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
5 / 35

A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Signatures of members from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol who signed the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
6 / 35

Signatures of members from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol who signed the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
7 / 35

A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
8 / 35

A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
9 / 35

A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
10 / 35

A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the North Las Vegas Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
11 / 35

A member of the North Las Vegas Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
12 / 35

A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
13 / 35

A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
14 / 35

A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
15 / 35

A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Henderson Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
16 / 35

A member of the Henderson Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the North Las Vegas Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
17 / 35

A member of the North Las Vegas Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Henderson Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
18 / 35

A member of the Henderson Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
19 / 35

A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
20 / 35

A member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department waits to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
21 / 35

A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
22 / 35

Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol are shown on the video board during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
23 / 35

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol are shown on the video board during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
An image of the American Flag is shown on the video board during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
24 / 35

An image of the American Flag is shown on the video board during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the North Las Vegas Police Department during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
25 / 35

A member of the North Las Vegas Police Department during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Henderson Police Department during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
26 / 35

A member of the Henderson Police Department during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
27 / 35

A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
28 / 35

A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Henderson Police Department during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
29 / 35

A member of the Henderson Police Department during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
30 / 35

A member of the Nevada Highway Patrol during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo, along with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
31 / 35

Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo, along with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo, along with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
32 / 35

Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo, along with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo, along with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
33 / 35

Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo, along with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo, along with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
34 / 35

Sheriff of Clark County Joseph Lombardo, along with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Modelo first half summary plays on the video boards around Allegiant Stadium during halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
35 / 35

The Modelo first half summary plays on the video boards around Allegiant Stadium during halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

