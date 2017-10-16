Three Matchups We Watched Against The Los Angeles Chargers

The Raiders will face another tough test Thursday when they host the Kansas City Chiefs, and tight end Travis Kelce.

Defensive End Khalil Mack vs. Running Back Melvin Gordon

For years, Philip Rivers go-to target was Antonio Gates, but now it's apparent that role has transferred to Gordon. As mentioned previously, Hunter Henry led all receivers with 90 yards, but the Chargers running back made himself available more often than not. On a team-high 12 targets, the former University of Wisconsin-Madison Badger also had a team-high nine receptions, which totaled 67 yards. While the Raiders reigning Defensive Player of the Year doesn't drop back in coverage a ton, Gordon also got the wheels turning on the ground against big No. 52.

Gordon had an impressive day to put it lightly, totaling 150 yards, with 83 of them coming in the rushing attack. Prior to Week 6, Mack led all defensive lineman with a *Pro Football Focus *grade of 96.2 when it came to stopping the run. The former University of Buffalo Bull isn't responsible for stopping Gordon all by himself, but part of what makes Mack so special is his ability to burst into the backfield, and on Sunday he was unable to register a tackle for loss.