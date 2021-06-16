Three Raiders to take part in inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, QB Coaching Summit

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the NFL will be hosting the inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit next week. From June 21-23, front office personnel and coaches from the NFL and NCAA will take part in the virtual programs to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives. The below Las Vegas Raiders representatives will be participating in the events:

Among this year's participants are three Raiders representatives:

DuJuan Daniels, Assistant Director of Player Personnel — GM Forum

Dwayne Joseph, Director of Pro Personnel — GM Forum

Kirby Wilson, Running Backs Coach — QB Summit

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. "Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights."