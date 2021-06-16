Three Raiders to take part in inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, QB Coaching Summit

Jun 16, 2021 at 12:19 PM
Raiders.com Staff

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the NFL will be hosting the inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit next week. From June 21-23, front office personnel and coaches from the NFL and NCAA will take part in the virtual programs to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives. The below Las Vegas Raiders representatives will be participating in the events:

Among this year's participants are three Raiders representatives:

  • DuJuan Daniels, Assistant Director of Player Personnel — GM Forum
  • Dwayne Joseph, Director of Pro Personnel — GM Forum
  • Kirby Wilson, Running Backs Coach — QB Summit

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. "Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights."

This year, participants will learn best practices used by quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators, head coaches and general managers. The Forum will provide a platform to help prepare, educate, and identify quality minority candidates. The Summit will feature various topics including how to build a coaching staff and winning culture, the qualities of a head coach, as well as provide networking opportunities for career advancement.

